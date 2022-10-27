Andy Cohen Confirms Reboot Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Is A Priority Over The Legacy Show

Are you itching to see the likes of Luann De Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan back together again on your screens? Well, keep scratching that itch because it sounds like Bravo is about to keep us waiting for a little bit longer. According to Page Six, the head of the Housewives himself, Andy Cohen, recently revealed that the rebooted season 14 version of RHONY is taking priority over the much-talked-about legacy show. It begs the question: what are we doing here without Dorinda?

Of course, in March, Bravo announced that they were splitting the Real Housewives of New York City into two distinct shows after a low-rated and controversial season 13. Six months passed, but we heard nothing from the network about either show. However, they finally unveiled the brand-new cast for season 14 at this year’s BravoCon, featuring an all-new crop of Housewives. Still, it’s crickets about RHONY Legacy. It turns out that’s because they’ve been prioritizing finding the new cast for season 14 over giving golden apples back to the OGs. The audacity!

When asked about the status of the two shows, Andy told Page Six that he was hopeful that fans would be happy with the final outcome. But doesn’t he realize that we Housewives fans are impatient?

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say,” Andy teased to the publication. “The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic RHONY women about Legacy yet,” he eventually admitted.

Andy continued, “We really were waiting to get the RHONY reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Well, at least someone’s happy because there are a lot of fans (and former Housewives) who are antsy to see what’s going to happen next. Ramona might have recently called it “The Loser Legacy,” but we know there are plenty of people like Dorinda or Jill Zarin who are always ready to get taken off pause. And now that the season 14 cast has been confirmed, let’s hope the people over at Bravo are working overtime to assemble the former RHONY Housewives like the Avengers for the legacy show. It’s what we deserve.

TELL US – ARE YOU MORE EXCITED FOR RHONY SEASON 14 OR RHONY LEGACY? DO YOU THINK BRAVO MADE THE RIGHT CALL PRIORITIZING THE NEW CAST OVER THE LEGACY CAST?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]