Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac has been on fire lately. To be fair, all seven seasons from our favorite DMV ladies have delivered, but this season… is something different. The shifting dynamics between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant and the continuing feud between Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo have just made for such great content I can’t stop stanning these ladies.

Drink throwing is somewhat of a classic staple on the Real Housewives, but I have to admit, every time a Housewife does throw a drink, my mouth drops. So you can only imagine my reaction when Mia threw a drink at Wendy after their argument over Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Peter Thomas.

Yes, THAT Peter. The one the legendary NeNe Leakes told to “stay out of women’s business.” Yep, he somehow did the Wendy slither over to the RHOP ladies and is now somewhat crucial to one of this season’s storylines. Either way, Peter has two ties to the group through both Wendy and Mia. Apparently, he’s known Mia for years so their bond runs sort of deep. That’s what led Miss Mia to have one of the biggest blowups ever with the professor while on vacation in South Beach.

And when I say blowup… I don’t just mean a slight argument. Mia had to be held back by security as she attempted to hit Wendy with her purse. Whew. It was a lot going on and there’s way too much physicality happening this season. This is the second time a cast member has had to be restrained from getting too close to someone else (cough, cough Robyn Dixon).

After Mia’s shocking behavior was aired for the world to see, she posted a series of cryptic messages to her social media accounts and even deleted her Twitter. This move, done by many Housewives in an attempt to remain “the moment.” led fans to believe she was seemingly announcing her departure from the show. And now, she’s cleared all that up for us.

Hollywood Life interviewed Mia on their podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!, and there, Mia spilled all the tea about her current Housewife status.

“I, by all means, wouldn’t go to social media to announce that I’m leaving the show, right?” Mia stated. “But I was making an announcement that I just don’t have time to feed into everyone’s comment and opinions because I have to do what’s best my businesses, my partners, my investors, my kids, my family, my friends who are all heavily affected.” she added.

RELATED: Mia Thornton Seemingly Hints At Her Real Housewives of Potomac Exit

Mia’s attack on Wendy came after Mia perceived something Wendy said as offensive toward her husband. “You know, just because I can accept public scrutiny –I signed up for it, right?– doesn’t necessarily make it fair for people to go out and attack my partner,” Mia said. “I have to do what’s best for them because that’s just the type of person that I am, and I just don’t think it’s fair.”

As far as whether or not Mia plans on leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac any time soon, she told Hollywood Life, “[Bravo’s] going to have to fire me [for me to leave the show].”

And that’s just that on that. Thanks for the inside scoop, Mia. I’m always here for the behind-the-scenes exclusives. And yours are the gift that keeps on giving. I sure hope you bring this same energy, well, the non-violent energy, to the reunion.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO HEAR MIA PLANS ON STAYING ON RHOP? WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT HER ACTIONS TOWARD WENDY?

(Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo via Getty Images)