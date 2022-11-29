Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac is one of my favorite franchises. This season, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are fighting again. And Mia Thornton is in the middle of the drama.

In February 2022, Mia shared via Instagram that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center for testing. “I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over, but this experience is changing me,” Mia wrote. “I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer.”

Robyn and her fellow green-eyed bandit, Gizelle Bryant, questioned Mia’s cancer scare. But some of the rest of the RHOP cast also had doubts.

Wendy denied calling Mia a liar and stated that Robyn called Mia one. Bless those Bravo editors who showed Wendy calling Mia a liar over a hot mic. When Robyn advanced toward Wendy, Charisse Jackson Jordan held her back.

Robyn called Wendy the “meanest person on the cast.” And things didn’t improve when the cast hit up Miami.

Mia is friends with Peter Thomas. Peter was once married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Cynthia Bailey. Earlier this season on RHOP, Wendy talked to Peter about opening a Nigerian lounge.

The group went to one of Peter’s restaurants. He was upset that Wendy ghosted him about opening the lounge.

Mia spilled all the tea, and a firestorm erupted at the table. Mia tossed a drink at Wendy and tried to hit her with her purse. That crossed a line. Mia might think so too, as she has been dropping hints that she might be exiting the show.

Meanwhile, Robyn filmed the argument between Wendy and Mia. According to Newsweek, Robyn said that Wendy was “antagonistic” and repeatedly told her to “shush.”

Gizelle and Robyn went to check on Mia, which enraged Wendy. She stated that she didn’t want to be around people “who condone violence.”

Once that RHOP episode aired, Robyn got some heat from fans for the way that she treated Wendy. Upset viewers sounded off on Twitter. One user wrote, “Robyn is the biggest bully. Omg I’m angry for Wendy #RHOP.”

Another fan tweeted, “This was legit a set up for Wendy and I strongly hope this is her last season bc the way big bully Robyn, bandit Gizelle, and big foot Mia legitimately encouraged her to physically fight someone knowing how much she could lose is just a giant red flag #rhop.” One fan posted, “It’s the way Robyn is trying to bully Dr. Wendy thinking she’s going to take it for me Lmaoo. #rhop.”

But Robyn wasn’t the only cast member raked over the coals. “#rhop is not fun this year. Mia is trash. Robyn is a bully with an aggression problem, Gizelle is just straight up miserable,” a fan tweeted.

Newsweek contacted Robyn’s reps for comment but didn’t hear back.

Newsweek previously reported that Robyn received a disturbing message from an RHOP viewer on Instagram. The message concluded with the words, “I hope you die.”

The message that Robyn received was awful, as was the altercation between Mia and Wendy. Bullying is never okay, people. Neither is physical contact.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]