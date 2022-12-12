Bethenny Frankel Calls Jeff Lewis Bitter For Being Fired From Bravo During WWHL

Bethenny Frankel’s Watch What Happens Live appearance recently caused quite a stir among Bravo fans. The former Real Housewives of New York City star sat down with Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis to discuss her newest podcast, ReWives, and to spill some piping hot tea. It’s been a minute since she was last on WWHL.

It started off intense. Andy and Bethenny immediately went at it on WWHL, addressing the things Bethenny has said since she left the show in 2019. After a heated back-and-forth moment about her new business venture, Jeff chimed in, seemingly being shady. Jeff said, “No one has a recap show for Housewives,” Page Six reported.

His comment hit like shade, and Bethenny took it as shade as well.

Bethenny reiterated that her new podcast differs from other shows like Two T’s In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge because she “wasn’t let go by Bravo.” She was also sure to let Jeff know that she is not a “disgruntled employee.”

Uh, oh. You’ve woken up the beast, Jeff. Bethenny is an OG Housewife and the fans love her. Mainly because she knows how to go there when prompted. Give us a show, B! We miss you!

After letting the audience know that she was not fired and in fact, chose to walk away from RHONY both times, Jeff admitted that he was “fired” from his Bravo show, Flipping Out. Bethenny stated, “Right, and that’s why you’re so bitter.”

“No I’m not bitter at all. I landed in a better place,” Jeff explained. “That’s what they all say,” Bethenny shot back –clearly annoyed.

“No, I really did, like, I’m happy,” Jeff said. After a moment, Jeff added, “Wow, someone is so defensive.”

Bethenny has been in defense mode for the last several weeks after announcing her new podcast. She’s been dragged by Luann de Lesseps, Andy, Jeff, and some fans about her choice to link herself to the Real Housewives franchise after bashing it for years.

Personally, I think Bethenny has every right to share her perspective in this new show. She did live it and it’s her story. And let’s be honest, most Bravo fans LOVE Bethenny. She’s asked back on RHONY after every season. That alone proves her impact.

Anyway, I’ll be listening and cheering you on, B! I Can’t wait to see what’s next.

[Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images]