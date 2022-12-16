Lenny Hochstein Claims Estranged Wife Lisa Hochstein Was Romancing Two Men At Halloween Party

Some men just can’t help but bring the audacity. Such is the case with Dr. Lenny Hochstein, the soon-to-be-ex-husband of Lisa Hochstein. Lisa, who joined the cast of Real Housewives of Miami for Season 2, is now watching her marriage crumble during Season 5 of the franchise. Right along with us viewers.

Lenny apparently blindsided Lisa with a divorce in May of this year. To make matters worse, he also announced he had a new girlfriend, 26-year-old model, Katharina Mazepa. Word on the streets of Miami was that Lisa busted them out at a nightclub prior to his public announcement. While he maintains that Lisa knew about the affair, to which I say, “Sure, Jan,” Lisa denied the claim.

Now the self-proclaimed “Boob God” is accusing Lisa of inviting two men she was romantically linked with to their Halloween party. Pardon?? As reported by Page Six, Lenny filed court documents about his hypocrisy grievance. The documents read, “Not only did [Lisa] invite over 100 guests of her own choosing to the party, [Lisa] also invited at least two male guests who [Lisa] has been romantically involved with during the pendency of this dissolution proceeding, if not earlier.”

AND? Lenny is in a whole relationship but Lisa can’t bring two men to a party at their shared residence? I would also like to take a moment to remind everyone that Lenny’s new girlfriend, who he allegedly cheated on Lisa with, used to come to their Halloween parties too. Just sayin’.

Additionally, Lenny is denying claims made by Lisa that he spent $100k on the party but is skipping out on child support. “[Lenny] maintains that [Lisa] not only attended the Halloween party which [he] hosted at the parties’ former Marital Home on Saturday evening, Oct. 29, 2022 but [Lisa] also hosted the annual party and invited over one hundred (100) guests. [Lenny] spent approximately $540,000.00 to host the party and not the sum of ‘approximately $100,000.00’ as falsely alleged by [Lisa,]” the filing continued.

This is just one more messy aspect of an already contentious divorce. Given that Lisa allegedly found out about the divorce in the press, things only went down from there. At one point, Katharina accused Lisa of bullying her online, filing a restraining order against the RHOM star. Last week, a judge dismissed the order.

The drama is just starting to play out on a recent episode of RHOM. Lenny was caught on a hot mic, telling a friend that he might be single soon. Interestingly enough, he also noted that Lisa wasn’t aware of this, despite claiming she did multiple times in the press.

After the episode aired, Lisa told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was “devastated” and “shocked.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA WAS WRONG FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING TWO MEN TO A PARTY AT HER HOUSE? IS LENNY BEING A HYPOCRITE? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF HIS HOT MIC MOMENT?

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]