Cynthia Bailey Hopes NeNe Leakes And Andy Cohen Will Reconcile

Everyone knows NeNe Leakes was the breakout star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Ever since her first days on Bravo, the reality star became an overnight success. Her feuds with Kim Zolicak-Biermann and Shereé Whitfield were what really fueled RHOA’s earlier days. After NeNe left the show after Season 7, she did other projects like To Tell The Truth, and Chicago on Broadway. In Season 10 of the Real Housewives, NeNe returned. She left after the show’s 12th season.

Her departure from the show was messy. She claimed that she was “forced” off the show, as she’s said many times. During her last two seasons, NeNe appeared less and less, leaving some wondering what her future on the show would be.

After NeNe announced she wouldn’t return for Season 13, things started to get tense between the reality star and the Bravo network. Ultimately, NeNe sued the network for racial discrimination and alleged that Andy Cohen, her former bestie, was racist.

After a long battle, the lawsuit was eventually dropped, and nobody knows what really went down behind the scenes. However, everyone is hoping and manifesting a NeNe and Bravo reconciliation. Even NeNe’s favorite frenemy, Cynthia “Cheekbones” Bailey.

As reported by Showbiz CheatSheet, when she was a guest on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Cynthia said she was sad about how things have played out between NeNe and Andy.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Says She And Mike Hill Split Because They “Weren’t Friends Anymore”

“I think it’s just unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended,” she said. “You know, I was friends with Nene for a long time when she was the Housewife, you know what I mean? Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all Bravo’s creation.”

Cynthia commented on Andy and NeNe’s relationship. “They worked so well together for so many years,” Cynthia stated. And it is unfortunate to see where the pair are today. Deep sigh.

“It really breaks my heart to see where it’s at now. Because like I said when I was there in the heyday hanging out with NeNe Leakes was like from Housewives. She was like my first friend on the show,” she explained.

NeNe has stated several times that she believes Andy and Bravo are stopping her from getting other work. At one point, she plastered her Instagram with posts saying she was “blacklisted.”

As far as a possible return to RHOA, Cynthia said, “So I’ve seen what it was and it’s unfortunate that it is where it is.” But, if we know Cynthia, she always remains positive and hopeful.

“And I hope that they can work past it, work through it. And that’s all I really have to say on it,” Cynthia stated. “I honestly don’t know. I honestly don’t know, but I hope so because like I said she was such a big part of this franchise for so long that it would be nice to see it work out,” she finished.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CYNTHIA’S WISH FOR NENE AND ANDY? DO YOU THINK NENE WILL EVER BE ON HOUSEWIVES AGAIN?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]