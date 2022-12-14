Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Says The Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix Docuseries Is “Boring” And A “Money Grab”

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is one busy woman. She has a new podcast recapping, I’m sorry, DISCUSSING Real Housewives episodes. She is always doing amazing work with her BStrong Foundation. She makes regular television appearances on CNBC. And Bethenny seems to have a personal beef with a Duchess.

In keeping with her busy bee lifestyle, Bethenny has been known to review make-up on TikTok for her followers – now she’s kicking it up a notch and reviewing television shows as well. Or at least one Netflix show in particular. She gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries a go and according to Page Six, she thinks watching it is akin to downing some Melatonin.

“I found it a little bit boring,” Bethenny shared. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized. They wanted us to know that they are real human beings.” She added, “We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings.” Um, mission accomplished then? Why is Bethenny always so damn pressed over these people?

Beth continued, “If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that’s the advice that most very famous people are given. If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more,” she added. Kind of like a reality television star?

Bethenny also implied the Netflix series was “a smash-and-grab job for money” after Harry and Megs chose a life outside of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California. “It feels like, ‘Grab the bag because we’re leaving this thing and we gotta take everything we can.’”

Hmmm, “smash-and-grab job for money.” Golly, does that sound vaguely familiar to anyone? Like, oh I don’t know, doing A PODCAST ABOUT A SHOW YOU ARE NO LONGER ON? Look, I am no royal family stan, but Bethenny’s constant outrage over Meghan is starting to get a little weird.

Most of Bethenny’s fans agreed with her in the comment section of her post, but it all seems a tad hypocritical. Harry and Megs are literally doing a basic reality television show just like Bethenny did, except the production budget is probably better. That said, the docuseries is only six episodes, so hopefully Bethenny can put it out of her mind; at least until her insomnia kicks in and she has no sleeping pills in the house.

