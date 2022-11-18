Lala Kent Speaks Out About Feud With 50 Cent Amid Split With Randall Emmett; Says “We’re All Good”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s breakup with her former fiancé and baby daddy Randall Emmett is one of the messiest in Bravo history. Lala has dragged Randall over and over, even claiming, “He can’t take a breath without telling a lie.”

Randall and Lala communicate about their daughter, Ocean, through a parenting app. That’s it. Randall would like Lala to stop slamming him in the press. Dream on, Randall!

In August of 2022, Lala hung out with 50 Cent. If you followed the rapper’s social media campaign against Randall in 2019, you probably feel as bewildered as I do.

50 Cent claimed that Randall owed him $1 million dollars. He posted a clip from Pump Rules of Lala telling co-star Stassi Schroeder about how she met Randall. “I let [Rand] hit it on the first night and we were inseparable. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day,” Lala explained. “He was like ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ and I was like ‘Yeah.’”

50 added the caption, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a dick. LOL smh.”

The rapper and actor also shared texts that were reportedly from Randall apologizing for owing 50 Cent $1 million dollars. Randall was allegedly in the hospital for medical reasons and referred to the rapper as “Fofty.” These posts have since been deleted.

Randall paid back the debt, and all was good. That is until Lala appeared on Watch What Happens Live and claimed, “I think I really dinged Fofty’s ego. In fact, I have a receipt to prove that.” I’m not sure why Lala decided to go toes with Fofty.

As expected, 50 Cent hit back. “She must just be on some drunk h**, I don’t remember type s**t,” he said of Lala. Randall pleaded with Fofty to end the feud, and everything settled down.

Lala hung out with 50 on set while he filmed Skill House in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that there is a photo of 50 planting a kiss on Lala’s head.

At BravoCon, Lala told E! News, “He reached out and said, ‘Come to set. I’m in Los Angeles.’ Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love.”

50 also spoke about Randall. Lala stated, “He said, ‘You should have listened to me.’ And I was like, ‘I know’ and we’re all good,” the VPR star added.

She admitted to having a crush on the rapper. “50 has been my crush since “In Da Club” came out,” Lala remarked. “I’ll always have a little crush. I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend so figure that one out.”

Lala previously confessed to harboring a crush on the rap mogul. During an appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast in January of 2022, host Heather McDonald asked if Lala would ever consider dating 50. “F–k yes… I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala,” the Pump Rules star replied.

I’m sure Lala’s friendship with 50 Cent is already making Randall uncomfortable. I’ll bet the duo knows a lot of dirt about Randall.

[Photo Credit: Bravo/Getty Images]