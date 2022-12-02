Lala Kent Will Only Use A Sperm Donor For Her Next Baby; Says “I’m Not Taking The Chance”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent never gets tired of slamming her former fiancé, Randall Emmett. In March 2021, Lala welcomed the couple’s first child. She shared a photo and their daughter’s name, Ocean Kent, in an Instagram post.

Lala ended their relationship after Randall reportedly cheated on her. She also alleged that Randall “tackled” her when she confronted him about the infidelity rumors.

The Pump Rules star later discovered that when she started dating Randall, he was still working on his marriage to Ambyr Childers. Randall told Lala that he was separated.

She is also suing for full custody of their daughter, and the lawyer’s fees are depleting her bank account. Lala and Randall only communicate through a parenting app regarding their daughter, Ocean. The VPR star would prefer to have “zero contact” with her ex, but that is tough to do when you’re co-parenting.

Lala is dating once again, and she is “having the best sex of my life.” She previously dissed Randall’s performance in the bedroom.

Meanwhile, Randall’s rep stated, “Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships. He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace.” Randall’s rep continued, “Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets.” And I want to be a millionaire, but here we are.

Lala replied to Randall’s request at BravoCon. “Side note: I’ll move on with my life when I know my daughter and her future are safe,” Lala said.

Page Six reported that Lala discussed her upcoming motherhood plans on her co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. “I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant,” Lala shared. She wants to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) instead of in vitro fertilization (IVF.)

During an IVF procedure, an egg is removed and then fertilized in a laboratory. The embryo is then put back in the woman’s womb. During IUI, sperm is put inside a woman’s uterus. Hopefully, this medical procedure results in an embryo.

RELATED: Lala Kent’s Daughter Rushed To Hospital

Lala stated, “So, because I’m pretty good to go, I could just do the insemination process.” Lala isn’t ruling out finding love. She said that a “partner could come into [her] life.” But the Give Them Lala Beauty founder isn’t changing her mind about using IUI.

“There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance,” Lala explained. “Like, I am so scarred from all of this s–t that has happened in my life.”

She continued, “I’m doing a sperm donor, period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way.” Lala added, “I don’t want another person involved.”

After the messiness of this break up, I don’t blame her.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]