Teddi Mellencamp Calls Lisa Rinna A “Loose Cannon” And Slams Lisa Vanderpump

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some of her thoughts regarding Lisa Rinna’s exciting exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 years of being on the show. And finally, the fans won.

RealityBlurb! reported that Teddi discussed Lisa’s exit on Two T’s in a Pod. “I am sad that this happened,” she said. “I feel like we don’t know the full extent of what happened, but I do know she’s given us great television for a lot of years and some of the moments that will live in Houswives forever, and Twitter won.”

Teddi added that Lisa filled a critical role on the show but noted that she was always in the mess. “She’s a loose canon, which is what you wanna watch,” Teddi stated. And she’s right. Lisa’s online behavior recently has been alarming, and I was hoping her exit was coming.

“I wonder if partially thought she started doing it to herself,” Teddi said. “Remember when all the stuff was taken off social media, and she blocked all the bloggers? [But] I can understand needing to block yourself from that noise,” she added.

Then Teddi’s focus shifted from Rinna to Lisa Vanderpump. Adding that LVP’s Twitter shade “pissed” her off. “What really pissed me off more than anything last night was this tweet. First off, that’s what everybody said when she was gone,” Teddi said.

Maybe so. But that doesn’t mean fans don’t want her back on the show. Quite frankly, many fans want her back. It’s just you and the rest of the fox force boring mean girls five that don’t want to see her return.

Teddi added, “And the reason she doesn’t have any actual real friendships cares that can be sustained is because she cares more about ‘likes’ on Twitter than she does about people.”

Rinna made some comments about her co-stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais needing to put in work this season, and Teddi seemingly agrees.

“Some of the other girls on that show need to be shaking in their boots because the fact of having to do that dirty work and stir it when everybody else is trying to be everybody’s favorite is not a fun job,” Teddi said.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]