Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars.

Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When trying to promote her family’s new tequila line, none of the ladies seemed to take an interest in the reality star’s newest business venture. This of course didn’t sit well with Kathy but she remained pretty quiet for the most part. Her daughter Paris Hilton on the other hand had a few things to say.

Responding to a fan’s tweet about Kyle’s behavior, Paris tweeted that her aunt was “so unkind” and even went on a liking spree — liking tweets that called Kyle “shitty”. Most of the viewers agree that Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and the new girl have been extremely mean this season toward Housewives Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and maybe even Crystal Kung-Minkoff a little. But former diamond holder Denise also has something to add as well.

In response to Paris’ tweet, Denise added, “I felt bad for her you could see her feelings were genuinely hurt & the preview with Rinna going out of her way to take a dig.”

Denise and Lisa have a long history both on and off the show. During Denise’s second season, Lisa was part of the crew that tried to takedown Denise by accusing her of sleeping with Brandi Glanville. It was a tough season for Denise — in the hot seat both all season and at the reunion, the Housewife announced shortly after that she would not be returning for a third. The following season Garcelle returned and being besties with Denise, she held Lisa’s feet to the fire as we saw Rinna try to build a closer relationship with the actress. But Garcelle is too real — she sees right through her… and that’s why Lisa is so bothered.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle revealed to Andy Cohen that Denise was interested in returning to the show only if someone else was gone. Fans immediately tagged Lisa being the Housewife that would need the boot but Denise denied those rumors saying to Jeff Lewis, “I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her.”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH DENISE THAT LISA WENT OUT OF HER WAY TO HURT KATHY? AND WOULD YOU BE OPEN TO SEEING DENISE BACK ON THE SHOW?

