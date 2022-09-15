Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Share Cryptic Messages On Social Media After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping

I’m going to take a stab in the dark and assume that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was a rough one. With all the drama between bots attacking the kids of the cast and leaked text messages, I think we all knew something big was going to go down. And Andy Cohen teased as much. Yes Andy is always going to upsell a reunion. But this feels different.

But if there is any tension to be had, it will most certainly come from the Richards sister. We haven’t gotten to it yet. But Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton clearly had some major issues this season. It looks like it will start playing out on their cast trip to Aspen. And the trailer also showed Kyle sobbing to Kathy, saying she thinks she hates her. A smug Lisa Rinna threatens Kathy, saying she won’t get away with what she did to Kyle. Whatever that is!

Now Reality Blurb is reporting that the two took to Instagram to air out some thoughts following the taping of the RHOBH reunion. Kyle posted to her Instagram Stories, “Learn to be okay with people not knowing your side of the story. You have nothing to prove to anyone.” Kathy wrote on her own Story, “Sometimes we create our own heartbreaks through expectation.”

Another slide of Kathy’s was obviously directed towards someone, although we don’t know who. We just have to guess, as usual. Her second slide read, “Some people are committed to misunderstanding you (no matter what you do) because you trigger something inside of them. It’s just a projection and an inability to take accountability. Pay them no mind and keep moving forward.”

Kathy’s two daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild, got in on the drama on social media as well. Just prior to the reunion, Paris started liking some seriously shady posts on Twitter. After one user wrote about Kyle shutting down Kathy’s tequila plug in Aspen, Paris responded, “So unkind.”

Paris then went on to like multiple posts talking smack on Kyle. One in particular called Kyle a “sh–ty sister.” The fan wrote, “Kyle was so clearly trying to sabotage Kathy’s tequila scene. The show has served as a decade-long advertisement to The Agency, but God forbid Kathy takes a moment to promote her daughter’s business. What a sh-tty sister.” Whoever wrote this is not wrong!

For Nicky’s part, she liked and then un-liked a post about Dorit Kemsley. It read, “We’ve sat through several [Dorit] fashion lines, many Kyle store openings, two Rinna Beauty ‘launches’ and a Rinna Rose party. We can give Kathy [five] minutes to talk about her tequila.” Another true statement!

There’s no doubt the sisters are facing trouble in their recently mended relationship. Kyle admitted on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that the reunion would be “difficult with my sister.” She added, “We went through some hard times on the show.”

[Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage]