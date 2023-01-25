Sutton Stracke Responds To Lisa Rinna’s Dig That She Will “Have To Show Up And Work” Next Season

Lisa Rinna is officially out of the mix on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she still has quite a lot to say about her now-former co-stars.

As reported by Page Six, Rinna shared some of her thoughts about how the show would be different without her there to stir up drama. About her frenemy, Sutton Stracke, Lisa said the Southern belle will “have to show up and work” on the next season of RHOBH.

Sutton told Page Six, “That’s all I do is work, so that’s funny.”

Sutton and Lisa had a weird dynamic on the show. Sutton first appeared as a “friend-of” Lisa’s during Season 10. Fans fell in love with her, which led to her snatching a full-time spot in Season 11. Since her time on the show, she has feuded with both Lisa and Erika Jayne — so Rinna’s comment’s don’t come as a surprise.

Sutton added, “I’m working right now, I’ve been working all day, I’ve been working all week — all I do is work, so that’s funny.”

Lisa seems to believe that without her presence on the show, it will somehow crumble. She continues to boast about how she was the show’s villain and the only one to cause drama. Her comments makes me think she’s not being real.

“I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear,” Lisa said in addition to her comment about Sutton. “If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work.”

Lisa also noted that Sutton’s BFF, Garcelle Beauvais, will also have to put in some extra hours next year in order to make the show great. She claimed that both Sutton and Garcelle put up a “facade” for the viewers.

“Garcelle and I are actually truly very good friends, and I would count her as one of my best friends,” Sutton said in response to Lisa’s statement.

“There’s one thing I can’t do, and it’s lie,” she continued. “I’m not good at it. I’m terrible at it. I’d be the worst liar in the world,” she added.

Regarding Lisa’s exit, Sutton noted the show will have a “different dynamic” without her there.

Welp. I can’t complain. I’ve been begging for her exit for a few seasons now, and it’s finally here. I’m so looking forward to the next season.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]