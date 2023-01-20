Sutton Stracke Wants To Fight “Bossy” Lisa Rinna: Says Lisa Should “Be Quiet”

Lisa Rinna’s surprise exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been the talk of the Bravoverse. Lisa didn’t enjoy her final season, where she was locked in villain mode. One of her frequent sparring partners was Sutton Stracke.

Sutton was appalled that she didn’t receive any thanks after she invited Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, to Elton John’s gala. Lisa disputed Sutton’s version of events, and she continued to come for her.

Sutton acknowledged that Lisa’s grief over the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, was fueling Lisa’s rage. The boutique owner didn’t like that Lisa’s behavior “makes us all look bad.”

After Lisa’s announcement, Sutton said, “I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving. She will be missed.”

Now that Andy Cohen has admitted that he hopes this is just “a pause” for Lisa, Sutton’s feelings have changed.

Page Six asked Sutton which one of her RHOBH co-stars she would like to fight in the boxing ring. “Well, I would like to get Lisa […] but she is gone now,” she responded. Oh, the shade! “I think Lisa needs to enjoy her time and reflect and be quiet,” she added. That would take a miracle.

“I will not miss her on the show because she is bossy and I don’t like it,” she stated. “The only reason I would want her back on the show is because we have a lot of things to talk about.” Sutton added that Lisa always “puts herself in the good light and makes everyone else look bad.”

She continued, “If I was to see her again, I would ask her why did you kick me out of your house. What did I do to you? I liked going back and forth with her and throwing shade, but she hits below the belt,” Sutton remarked.

During Season 12, Sutton also feuded with Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne. When asked why she is having conflicts with her co-stars, Sutton responded, “They don’t like me because they ask me questions and put me in a corner, and then when I tell the truth they get angry.”

Erika, who is mourning Lisa’s departure, is buried under a mountain of legal issues. Sutton previously offered to give Erika a loan when she decided to divorce her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. But that ship has not only sailed but exploded at sea.

“I would not give Erika any money, nothing today. I would not loan Erika any money,” Sutton said. “Are you insane?”

She continued, “The most I would do for her is that she can stay at my house, but it would only be for one week. Then she has to go.” Sutton added, “She should have been nicer to me. I could have been a great friend to her.”

[Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images]