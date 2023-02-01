Carlos King Slams Robyn Dixon After She Admits Juan Dixon Cheated On Her; Says She Would Be Fired If It Were His Show

Whew, chile. The Bravo streets are talking about Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon, and NOT in a good way.

After Robyn’s messy and shocking confirmation that Juan stepped out on her (once again), she sent fans and the media into a frenzy. “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” Robyn said to Gizelle Bryant on their podcast, Reasonably Shady.

Robyn explained, “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.”

So, in other words, Karen Huger was right about Juan circling the Georgetown block with some blonde chick (that allegedly looks like her). Instead of owning it at the moment — like Real Housewives are called to do — Robyn lied.

What makes this even worse is that Robyn decided to record a podcast episode and drop a few nuggets. Then she proceeded to tell her listeners to subscribe to her Patreon channel, where she would reveal the rest of the story in full. WHAT!? Robyn, get real. Please.

This is upsetting my homegirls and me because we feel like if one would knowingly lie and gaslight their co-star, even when they know what’s being said is true, how can we trust anything you say again? Or anything you’ve said before?

And I’m not the only one with this feeling. Carlos King, aka the “King of Reality TV,” shared some of his thoughts as well, and prepare yourselves. He lit the Real Housewives of Potomac UP.

“It’s very disappointing to learn that we spent this entire half-assed season with these made-up storylines about Chris Bassett,” he said on YouTube. “You got on a podcast and spilled tea about Juan cheating on you, y’all dealt with it, he was being an idiot, and it took a minute to get through it … and maybe that had to do with the wedding not happening. What you talkin’ about, Willis?”

“You mean to tell me you spent months filming a REALITY show, where you were exposing everyone’s alleged reality instead of spilling your own tea,” he continued.

Carlos added he believes the RHOP “OGs” are a “big disappointment” because they’ve stopped being authentic. “Potomac your season sucks! And now I know why,” he said.

After this move, a lot of viewers and fans have questioned if Robyn would return for an eighth season. As Carlos explained in his video, if it were up to him, there’d be no more Robyn and Juan on Real Housewives.

“Forget being on pause, you would be on the unemployment line. Handed a pink slip,” he said. And I don’t blame him. Actually, as much as I love Robyn, I agree with him. Robyn, you’ve ruined the genuineness of this show. And if Andy Cohen and Bravo are reading (which I know they are), listen to the fans and give green-eyed bandit #2 the boot.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]