Real Housewives Of Potomac Stars Robyn Dixon And Juan Dixon Reportedly Get Married Again

Well, they say that “love is lovelier the second time around.” Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon should know.

This couple has been through it. The couple tied the knot in 2005, but divorced in 2012. Robyn and Juan divorced for the first time because of Juan’s infidelity. During the first season of RHOP, the divorced couple lived together with their sons. They even shared the same bed. It may have been unconvential, but it worked for them.

The duo also faced financial issues. “I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren’t on the show, we probably would not be together today,” Robyn said. The couple worked together to create a better life for their children.

In December 2019, Juan popped the question for the second time at a holiday party for RHOP. Juan and Robyn obtained a marriage license in August of 2022. I guess they weren’t in a big rush.

Robyn’s upcoming marriage has been discussed all season on RHOP. Robyn wanted Juan to sign a prenup. He wasn’t thrilled by the notion. Robyn later hinted that he did sign one.

The green-eye bandit even discussed planning for a wedding with just Juan and their two sons in attendance. Some Bravo fans doubted that it would ever happen.

People reported that Robyn and Juan have already said “I Do.” Surprise!

Three insiders confirmed to People that the duo’s matrimonial news is shared in the Season 7 finale. The episode will reportedly show footage from the wedding. It was taped after the show wrapped, and none of the Potomac ladies were included. Robyn will supposedly discuss the details of their intimate ceremony at the upcoming reunion.

People requested comment from the representatives for the Dixons and Bravo but has not heard back.

“I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one –like, a traditional wedding,” Robyn told her co-stars. She explained that she wanted to have a ceremony with just her, Juan, and their sons. “It’ll just [be] the four of us. We’re not telling anyone,” she added. Mission accomplished!

Robyn previously revealed that she and Juan planned on tying the knot in July 2022 at her brother’s wedding in Jamaica. That plan never came to fruition.

During a RHOP confessional Robyn stated, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”

I am impressed that the couple managed to tie the knot in secret.

Congratulations Robyn and Juan!

