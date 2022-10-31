Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series

After a dismal Season 13, Andy Cohen announced that Real Housewives of New York was being rebooted. The news that there would also be a series featuring former RHONY cast members was the icing on the cake. Andy introduced the all-new Season 14 cast at BravoCon and admitted that they haven’t started casting RHONY: Legacy yet.

The controversy surrounding Ramona Singer doesn’t bode well for her being offered an apple. During Season 13, Eboni K. Williams filed a complaint against Ramona for making a racially insensitive remark. The third-party investigation derailed the RHONY reunion but cleared Ramona. She denied making the comments. Shocker!

Eboni also claimed that her co-stars, except for Sonja Morgan, refused to film with her. Ramona denied Eboni’s claims that she was blackballed by the cast.

Ramona, who is the only apple holder to appear in all 13 seasons of the show, doesn’t sound jazzed about RHONY: Legacy. Ramona made her feelings clear on the Reality with the King podcast. “I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway,” Ramona remarked. “So now, what are you gonna call it? The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?” Oof.

Dorinda Medley, who was famously fired from RHONY in 2020, hosted the Season 2 cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club at her beloved Bluestone Manor in Massachusetts. And Andy confirmed that Dorinda wasn’t fired, just put on pause.

Now Dorinda is weighing in on Ramona’s shady comments about RHONY: Legacy. Dorinda told Page Six, “It’s a been difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time, so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself.”

She continued, “Maybe she’s worried. I don’t believe [she feels that way]. I would hope that’s not true,” Dorinda added. Dorinda and Ramona recently reconnected after a pause in their relationship.

“I think it’s very exciting that they have the new girls. We’re finally moving this train,” Dorinda remarked. “Because New York City needs the girls running around — new girls, old girls, I think it’s good things to come.”

During an “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon, Dorinda grilled her former boss about her employment status. “When are you going to take Dorinda Medley off pause and press play?” she asked.

“Wow, not since Jill Zarin confronted me about why she was fired have I ever been so publicly flogged by a former Housewife,” Andy responded. “Dorinda, your time is coming.” Unfortunately, the same reportedly can’t be said for Jill.

While Dorinda is hoping for a spot on the Legacy series, she is enjoying her time away from reality TV. Dorinda explained, “I love my life now because I have that beautiful Bravolebrity [status], that whole city life, but I also have this opportunity to come back to Bluestone Manor, which you know I love, and I live for.”

They need Dorinda on RHONY: Legacy to make it nice.

