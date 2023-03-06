Former Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Katie Rost Claims She Had Sex With Charrisse Jackson-Jordan; Threatens Ashley Darby With Legal Action For Talking About Her Vagina

We have a level 5 eruption happening and it’s all going down on Katie Rost’s Twitter page. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star has never been a wallflower on social media, and she’s definitely not shy now.

After battling substance abuse issues, losing custody of her children, and being absent from RHOP, Katie wants back and she wants it badly. She seemed to be on a pretty straight road after entering rehab and getting herself a “normal” job. Apparently, Katie feels recovered enough to beg for her job back (again). When the only thing she’s heard from Andy Cohen is crickets, Katie is letting her fingers do the work in an effort to stir up trouble.

According to Reality Blurb!, Katie now wants everyone to know Charrisse Jordan-Jackson can do more than sit there and look irritated. In a confession I would personally take to my grave, Katie said she has biblical knowledge of Charrisse’s… situation. Last night Katie wrote the following on Twitter: “Maybe next season on #RHOP they will ask @CharrisseJordan about the night we had sex and I lied for her so she could get her settlement. Maybe ? I’m not bitter. Just saying . Or maybe she is so entertaining we will all be amazed as…. Never.”

Ma’am, what in the actual hell is this? If you are quiet enough, you can faintly hear the sounds of Karen Huger screaming when the wind blows. Katie even said she told the Grand Dame first. “I never lie, told Karen first, told my mom. I don’t lie.” This is amusing because “I don’t lie” completely contradicts the actual words of her post when she said, “I lied for her.”

In an additional post, Katie said she wasn’t “outing” Charrisse. She wrote, “I never ‘outed’ anyone. That is a term used in the past when people were ashamed of their sexuality. I protected my friend. Told my executive producer also. I don’t lie. It’s the truth.”

But Charrisse isn’t the only one Katie is going after. Ashley Darby is chilling in the batting cage because she’s up next for talking about Katie’s vagina. Katie said, “Ashley said my vagina isnt [sic] amazing. Ur boobs are fake. Sue me.” I’ll take absolutely not ready for a return to television for $1,000, Alex.

Katie was extremely perturbed at Ashley’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She continued her rant, “Ashley went on @BravoWWHL and said I have a hamster pu–y [sic]. So I will file tomorrow. Cause that’s a lie.” Well dang, not a hamster pu–y! Does Katie have the finances for a frivolous lawsuit? “Your Honor, she said I have a hamster pu–y” doesn’t seem as bad as calling someone dumb, I mean, stupid. Anyway, Katie is mad.

The Real Housewives alum continued, “My vagina is beautiful. And I will sue you Ashley. Call your man.” As you can see, Katie had a very busy evening. To my knowledge, Cha Cha has yet to comment on Katie’s revelation, but at the moment she is at least more interesting. We will keep you posted on any retraction Ashley makes regarding Katie’s absolutely not hamster-like vagina.

