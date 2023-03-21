Gizelle Bryant Dishes On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Drama With Candiace Dillard Bassett And Heather Gay

Things feel right in the world when a new season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is on the horizon. Season 3 of the all-stars Real Housewives spinoff premieres this week, and Gizelle Bryant is opening up about her experience filming the show. In an interview with The Sun, she teased that their trip to Thailand was an “all-around good time.” Of course, that didn’t stop her from butting heads with a few of her castmates.

When discussing the upcoming season of RHUGT, Gizelle revealed she clashed with her Real Housewives of Potomac costar Candiace Dillard Bassett. Gizelle dominated season 7 of RHOP after Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable with the alleged private conversation in her dressing room.

During the season 7 reunion, Candiace and Chris held Gizelle’s feet to the fire over the accusations. After the screaming and insults, it appeared Gizelle had been held accountable for spreading a baseless rumor. Still, Gizelle says that Candiace held onto her anger over the situation and brought it to Thailand.

Gizelle explained, “Candiace brought the drama. Like, we were done in Potomac. We had hashed everything out. We were in a great place and a good place. We weren’t great, but we were good.” She continued, “So there was no reason to bring all of that all the way to Thailand, but, yeah that’s what she decided to do.”

Meanwhile, Gizelle still sticks to her claim that Chris did something to make her uncomfortable. “It wasn’t an accusation. It was reality,” she said. “It doesn’t even really matter to me anymore. I mean, it is what it is.”

On top of the drama with Candiace, Gizelle shared she also went head-to-head with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay. Gizelle didn’t spill the tea about why they didn’t get along on the trip. But, this is just one of those bizarre combinations that make RHUGT so fun to watch. Despite butting heads with some of her castmates, Gizelle insists that Season 3 is lighthearted. She shared, “It was fun drama, it was good drama.”

The RHOP star also teased it wasn’t all arguments and shade during the Thailand trip. She did make some new friends. Gizelle said she bonded the most with The Real Housewives of Miami cast members Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. She also connected with Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose and her former Bravo’s Chat Room cohost, Porsha Williams.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip hits Peacock on March 23rd. Gizelle summed up the season as a “Housewives Olympics” and an all-around good time. After the long, dark seasons of RHOP, RHOSLC, and RHOM, we all deserve a good time.

