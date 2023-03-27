Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Update On Her Relationship With “Demon” Gizelle Bryant After Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant have a complicated relationship. Especially after Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Honestly, that’s putting it lightly. Gizelle started a baseless rumor about Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett. She claimed he made her uncomfortable by approaching her for a private conversation in a dressing room. The accusations spiraled into a chaotic back-and-forth that festered through to the end of the season.

So, when Candiace and Gizelle got paired up to head to Thailand for Season 3 of Real Housewive Ultimate Girls Trip, Candiace was less than thrilled to see Gizelle’s name on the guest list. Now that some time has passed between filming RHOP and RHUGT, we can’t help but wonder where these two ladies stand today. Is their feud going to spill over into Season 8 of RHOP? Page Six has the details.

Traveling across the globe with an all-star cast of Housewives would be nerve-wracking enough. The fact that Candiace’s Season 7 nemesis was also on the trip made it just that much more challenging to navigate. When the cameras went up, and it was time to start meeting the other women, Candiace admitted to feeling anxious about spending more time with Gizelle.

“I’m around all these new girls. The one girl that I know really well is a demon, so, like, who are my friends? I felt just alone,” Candiace shared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

On top of having to travel with Gizelle, Candiace admitted that she was also feeling rattled by a fight she had with her husband just moments before it was time to leave for RHUGT.

“I was still dealing with a lot of feelings about Chris and I not speaking and having literally gotten into a huge argument five minutes before going to get in my car and go to the airport and not being able to resolve it,” Candiace explained.

Candiace clarified that she and Chris are good now. Still, their fight before the trip left her in a bad place. Obviously, she couldn’t confide in Gizelle about that anxiety. Gizelle would have just spun it into a storyline.

“You can’t expect humanity from just a rock,” Candiace joked about seeking support from Gizelle. “Rocks don’t have feelings.”

Candiace said she also felt uncomfortable talking with the other Housewives about her feelings since she had just met them. She probably could have spoken to Pepsi about it, but instead, she fell back on her mom, Dorothy Dillard. Candiace said Ms. Dorothy was just a phone call away anytime she needed her during the trip.

“It didn’t feel appropriate to talk about in front of strangers, so I was just in my room. My mom was checking in on me every morning, like, ‘How are you doing? It’s gonna be fine, you’re gonna be great,'” Candiace explained.

Although Candiace initially struggled with confronting the green-eyed “demon” during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she claims to have since let go of any lingering resentment. According to Candiace, she’s no longer thinking about her feud with Gizelle but instead is focusing on her music career and family. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Candiace explained, “Both Chris and I … left the reunion feeling like we left everything on the couches. And I was really proud of Chris because I think he emoted well and I was happy that he finally got to speak on the stage where everybody’s eyes and ears are open.” She continued, “And we left everything there.”

[Photo by: Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]