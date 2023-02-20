Inside Jen Shah’s New Life In Prison

Jen Shah’s downfall is memorialized on the past three seasons of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. It started in the luxurious Shah-chalet, which was the venue for an $80k party for co-star Meredith Marks. Jen showed off an extravagant lifestyle, including a glam squad, designer wardrobe, and outrageous parties.

But it was the lifestyle that fraud built. And the unraveling started after Jen’s arrest while Bravo cameras were rolling. The Feds were seconds away from kicking that Shah-chalet door in.

Jen was forced to downsize. She filmed Season 3 in her new rental. It was a lovely home, but a decidedly less glamorous living space.

And as of February 17, 2023, the disgraced RHOSLC star has become acquainted with her new living space. According to Page Six, Jen will be sharing a prison cell at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas for the next 6.5 years.

TMZ reported that the female inmates at the prison are expected to follow a “rigorous” daily schedule, starting with 6 a.m. wake-up calls. Cells are to be kept clean and Jen will have to make her bed, sweep the floor, and take out the trash.

Inmates have to work shifts at factory or food service jobs. At this time, it is unknown which branch Jen has been assigned to.

Jen’s wardrobe and accessories have been left behind. Wedding bands and religious necklaces are the only jewelry allowed, and there is a strict rule limiting the value of accessories to $100.

There is one silver lining though. Inmates have access to gourmet snacks, soups, and toiletries. Charcuterie boards not included.

Jen made a final statement on Instagram before reporting to prison. The statement reads, “I am surrendering to serve a sentence in federal prison today. It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions,” she said.

She promised to make amends and presented a remorseful demeanor. “While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime,” she continued.

Finally, Jen pleaded for some grace. She concluded, “In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison. I am a believer in earning freedom, and I’ll work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt,” she added.

One of Jen’s final acts as a free woman was to get tattoos of her family’s names. Sharrieff Shah, Sharrieff Shah Jr., and Omar Shah are now adorned on her right forearm. The tattoo may provide some comfort during her incarceration.

In a touching gesture, Omar got Jen’s middle name “Keiki” inked onto his left arm, per Page Six.

