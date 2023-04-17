Lisa Vanderpump’s Best Looks Over The Years

Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé for Lisa Vanderpump. Some would argue she was driven off of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now she has to look after the middle-aged drama fiends of Vanderpump Rules. Thankfully, she has always looked good doing it. Here are some of LVP’s best looks from over the years.

Keeping It Classy

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS — Season:1 — Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump-Todd — (Photo by: Adam Olszweski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Lisa Vanderpump-Todd made an instant impact upon arrival. She proved that she was a classy woman with a look that exuded all that and more. Audiences immediately warmed to her, and here she took that warmth and turned it into a stunning off-the-shoulder dress. That chunky statement necklace showed she wasn’t someone playing around. While other Real Housewives alum may rent their jewelry, LVP doesn’t need to. This is a woman with a lot of money, and she isn’t afraid to show it off in her style.

Serving Golden Globe Eleganza

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 11: Socialite Lisa Vanderpump arrives at Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” series party on October 11, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In this golden gown, Lisa looks ready to attend the Golden Globe Awards. She may have simply been at an RHOBH party, but that didn’t stop her from showing off. Where there’s a red carpet and LVP, you know you’re going to be in for a treat. The earrings she chose for this look complement the outfit perfectly. That’s echoed by the busy but gorgeous bracelet. She was feeling her eats, and it’s easy to see why. She was likely the envy of all her Beverly Hills castmates at this moment.

A Signature Pink Look

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 01: Lisa Vanderpump attends the “Unveiled: Bridal Style Revealed” Vera Wang 2012 Fashion Show at Beverly Canon Gardens on April 1, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

If there was one thing fans knew about LVP as soon as she arrived on our screens, it was that she loved the color pink. What better way to show that off than in this beautiful piece? This pink dress looks as if it was designed with Lisa in mind. Add in the signature handbag with a big bow, and you have one of her finest looks of all time. It makes perfect sense that this was the outfit she chose for a Vera Wang fashion show. We imagine she turned quite a few heads that night.

Dancing With The Stars

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episode 1602” – The competition heats up on “Dancing with the Stars” as the celebrities take on new dance routines and fight for survival, MONDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-10:02 p.m., ET). The couples will be performing a Jive, Quickstep or Jazz routine. Photos by Adam Taylor / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images LISA VANDERPUMP, GLEB SAVCHENKO

If Britney Spears had a cool British aunt joining her in the “Toxic” music video, we imagine it would be Lisa in this costume. Her time on Dancing With The Stars wasn’t without its controversy, but she always looked fantastic on the dance floor. Whether air hostess or ballroom babe, she stood out and stole the spotlight. It might not have been enough to have earned her the mirror ball trophy. But she certainly won the hearts of many people watching from home.

White Party Vibes

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 06: TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and her dog Giggy attend the Sofitel hosts 5 year anniversary of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine held at Sofitel Hotel on June 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Lisa always picks a color and sticks to it. That has to be admired. What is even more impressive is the array of fine outfits she has had for her furry companions over the years. She always manages to match them perfectly to whatever she is wearing, and this occasion was no different. This is one of LVP’s simpler outfits, but that doesn’t mean she is overlooked wearing it. If the gown doesn’t catch your eye, those luxury heels and accessories surely will.

The Queen Of Halloween

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 31: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Reality TV Personality Lisa Vanderpump is Crowned Queen Of West Hollywood’s 2014 Carnaval on October 31, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Who doesn’t love a theme? Lisa is giving Morticia Addams a run for her money in this Halloween costume. The red gown is embroidered with black floral patterns. She tops the look off with a lacy red mask, and it’s enough to make anybody blush. In the city of West Hollywood where you have to be vibrant to stand out, LVP knew exactly how to do just that. It was enough to earn her the title of “Queen of Carnaval” back in 2014. Long may she reign, with that heavy crown.

Sapphire Socialite

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 02: Lisa Vanderpump attends the “Stop Ebola And Build For The Future” concert at United Nations Headquarters on March 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

This simple sapphire dress is utterly jaw-dropping. Lisa often proves that you don’t have to show a whole lot of skin to be a complete knockout. The black heels are paired perfectly with the gown and slim black belt. Then there’s the thinner-than-usual pearl necklace and classic watch combo. This is a woman who just knows what she is doing. And we all get to bask in the glory of the fashion she serves up. For that, we will always be very grateful.

If Looks Could Kill

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 15: TV personality Lisa Vanderpump attends the premiere of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at Doheny Room on December 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

As the years went by and Lisa’s time on RHOBH was drawing to a close, she still refused to let up in the fashion stakes. Here she opted for a black ensemble, with some eye-catching sparkly silver bows. The see-through sleeves are embroidered with a floral design. And LVP carries a red purse for a small pop of color, matching her lipstick. She wears her hair in a style we’re not entirely used to, but it works beyond all doubt. It’s pulled back to show off her beautiful earrings. A true 10/10.

Prom Queen Realness

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Lisa Vanderpump attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

You would be forgiven for thinking Lisa was headed to the prom in this glittering red gown. It surely left everybody in attendance at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in 2019 at a loss for words. LVP looks ready to collect a crown and scepter. This is an outfit that would even leave Beverly Hills fashion royalty Dorit Kemsley impressed. The sequined purse goes wonderfully with the dress, and that snowflake-esque brooch is an attention-grabber. Gorgeous!

Rosy Red

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 21: Television personality Lisa Vanderpump attends her grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Whether she’s holding a glass of rosé in her hand, or an actual rose on her chest, Lisa knows how to make a statement. Despite being surrounded by roses, she stands out in this simple black piece with silver high shoulder pads. The rose delivers the splash of color that is replicated in her nails, and her pink lipstick is subtle, yet commanding. LVP knows exactly what works, and this fashion offering is one that will stick with us all for years to come.

[Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]