Vanderpump Rules Star Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In On Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal; Said “They Didn’t Murder Anyone”

Last night Andy Cohen probably enjoyed some pretty high ratings for Watch What Happens Live. Lisa Vanderpump showed up and Vanderpump Rules fans were eagerly awaiting her opinion on the Vandpocalypse.

After Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Raquel Leviss was discovered, Season 10 of VPR was upended. Production was called back in to film the damage left in the wake of Tom and Raquel’s stupid choices. The cast have been very active on social media, we know how they feel. Raquel has been very busy at her attorney’s office, and she’s in clean-up mode. But what does Lisa think about this whole mess?

According to Page Six, Lisa isn’t down with the “vigilante justice” and wants people to take a deep breath. Andy asked her about the hardcore reactions from the fans. She said, “Actually, I really want to talk about this because this kind of vigilante justice I don’t agree with at all.”

Tom and Raquel did some dastardly deeds, but it isn’t something particularly rare. This time it happened to involve someone the viewers have a tendency to protect. Lisa added, “I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult. There’s so much infidelity in the world. It’s not like they murdered anyone.”

Let’s keep in mind cheating is how we got here in the first place. Cheating is what kicked off this show. The opening scene of Season 1, episode 1 is Scheana Shay meeting with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville to discuss her affair with Eddie Cibrian. The first two seasons of VPR had the main storylines of Jax Taylor’s inability to keep his pants zipped.

Lisa added, “I’m not saying we should let them off the hook. Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people. All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that. I don’t like it and I don’t want to see it.” Also, if Lisa condemned Tom and Rachel Raquel, she would have to go back and condemn; Jax, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and any other cast member who may have stepped outside the lines of fidelity.

The “aggression” Lisa refers to might be a nod to the reports Scheana popped Raquel in her general ocular area. For her efforts, SheShu received a restraining order from Raquel. While reports about the incident vary, Lisa believes Scheana knocked the spark out of her. “I think she slapped her around the chops,” she told Andy.

Despite Lisa’s reluctance to promote violence in any way, she gets why Scheana ALLEGEDLY had a feral moment. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana was her best friend for like 12 years. You forget it’s not just the show. They were together working four or five years before the show. They grew up together. She very much kind of has Ariana’s back.” Additionally, Lisa shared she filmed with Ariana and there were many tears.

Scheana may or may not have allowed a fingernail to make contact with Raquel’s head, or maybe Scheana was just stretching her arms and Raquel’s face got in the way. Because of this ALLEGED incident, attendance at the Pump Rules reunion could be sketchy.

Raquel has since started parading her bruised eye on the pap stroll after filing a protective order against Scheana. No word on whether or not Scheana is currently reviewing offers from either the WWE or UFC.

[Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]