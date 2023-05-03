Kathy Wakile’s Best Looks Over The Years

It’s no secret that OG Teresa Giudice wasn’t happy when Kathy Wakile and Melissa Gorga joined Real Housewives of New Jersey. In fact, Teresa was livid.

But Kathy made her mark with her skills in the kitchen and her love for her family. It’s always family first on RHONJ, right? Here are some of Kathy’s best looks over the years.

Jerseylicious Fashion

PATERSON, NJ – NOVEMBER 02: Kathy Wakile attends the Posche 2nd Annual fashion show at The Brownstone on November 2, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic)

Kathy was serving some serious New Jersey vibes when she attended the Posche Fashion Show in 2010. Back in the day, everyone showed out at the infamous fashion show. Kathy wore a black sweater and brown mini-skirt over black tights. She accessorized with a fur (or faux fur) vest. Kathy added a chunky gold necklace and a gold statement ring. Her purse had a matching gold strap to tie the look together. She also sported black pumps and black nail polish.

Staircase Stunner

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:3 — Pictured: Kathy Wakile — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Kathy officially became a member of RHONJ in 2011 during the show’s third season. Her look for the Season 3 photo shoot is divine. Kathy looks lovely in a knee-length strapless pink dress. The bright pink color looks beautiful on her. And the triangular crystal embellishment at the pleated waist draws in the eye. She completed her look with strappy silver sandals, silver earrings, and glittering silver bracelets. A stylish announcement that Kathy has arrived, people!

Goddess Vibes

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Kathy Wakile of the ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ attends the 2011 All 4 Kids Foundation dinner party at The Ainsworth on June 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

Kathy channeled the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite, in this white mini-dress. The one-shouldered dress features ruching across the bodice as well as a soft cascade of fabric from the bodice down the entire length of the outfit. Kathy added gold and jewel-colored earrings, a sparkly gold clutch, and gorgeous golden t-trap sandals. The RHONJ star wore her hair slicked back, which is unusual. This look would make Aphrodite jealous. All in all, a perfect 10!

Smoldering In Silver And Black

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “A Bald Canary Sings” Episode 419 — Pictured: Kathy Wakile — (Photo by: Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kathy knows how to serve up sweet treats in the kitchen, and hot looks on the red carpet. Once again, she goes for a mini-dress to show off her legs. Kathy accentuated the dress’s plunging neckline with a silver necklace. The necklace itself is adorned with dangling silver and crystals. Her dress is black with silver threads that lend a bit of sparkle to the ensemble. This RHONJ star added large silver hoop earrings and a statement ring to complete this look.

Cool In White

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 18: TV personality Kathy Wakile attends the “Nation’s Bravest” Firefighter Calendar Launch at Greenhouse on August 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Kathy looked cool as a cucumber in this summery look. She wore a light, white scoop-neck top with white pants. She added a welcome pop of color with a red belt. We can barely see the mom of two’s red peep-toe pumps. She continued the color theme by sporting red lipstick. Kathy wore silver hoop earrings and an oversized embellished silver clutch to complete her outfit. It may be summer, but Kathy is serving up a refreshing and stylish look. Maybe her RHONJ co-stars should take notes.

Colorful And Sexy

PATERSON, NJ – JANUARY 31: TV personality Kathy Wakile attends the 2012 YK Foundation Event at the Westmount Country Club on January 31, 2012 in West Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Kathy wasn’t afraid to show some skin in this look. She struck a confident pose on the red carpet in this mini-dress. The strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline that shows off Kathy’s cleavage. The beige-colored dress is highlighted by colors that almost look like peacock feathers. The shimmery gold, blue, bronze, green, and silver really elevate this ensemble. Kathy capped off her look with statement earrings and shining gold t-strap-heeled sandals.

Smart And Elegant

GARFIELD, NJ – MAY 09: Kathy Wakile attends Posh Spring 2013 Fashion Show at Venetian on May 9, 2013 in Garfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

In 2013, Kathy attended another fashion show. But she definitely wanted to steal some attention away from the runway. She wore a skin-tight mini-dress that accentuated her curves. The dress, which featured a mix of horizontal and vertical stripes, along with different patterns, is eye-catching. It is a bold style decision, and Kathy pulled it off. For a pop of color, she wore bright yellow t-strap heels. She even sported black polish on her fingers and toes.

Simple And Stylish

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Kathy Wakile — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

When one of the Real Housewives goes on Watch What Happens Live, they know they are in the spotlight. Not only will host Andy Cohen ask some provocative questions, but their look will be dissected by the viewers at home. Kathy was unfazed by all this attention in a simple white blouse. The blouse added drama with some drapery. She wore black pants accentuated with sparkling silver cuffs. Kathy finished off her look with black-heeled sandals. She went for dangling silver earrings, and a bright pink lip to draw attention to her face.

Going Green

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Kathy Wakile — Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kathy once again served up a gorgeous look at WWHL. She wore a simple strapless green dress with ruching. The dress showed off Kathy’s curves. Her shoes were the real star of her ensemble. She sported white sandals with a T-strap of glittering green mesh. I wonder if her cousin, Teresa, was jealous of Kathy. Teresa cut Kathy and her entire family out of her life. Supposedly because Kathy joined RHONJ and was close to Melissa, Teresa’s sister-in-law.

Sizzling And Sheer

HAWTHORNE, NJ – MARCH 30: Kathy Wakile attends the envy By Melissa Gorga Fashion Show at Macaluso’s on March 30, 2016 in Hawthorne, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Kathy showed out when she attended Melissa’s fashion show. She wore a black and white dress with a sexy sheer side panel. The knee-length dress also featured a deep v-neck. The bodice was made up of black and white mesh in a striped pattern. Kathy added black heels and a silver bracelet. This entrepreneur isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion and we have seen her confidence grow over the years. This is my favorite look because she owns it-period.

Kathy departed RHONJ after Season 7 amid her falling out with Teresa. But her style will always be remembered by fans.

TELL US- IS KATHY ONE OF THE BEST-DRESSED RHONJ STARS? WHICH LOOK IS YOUR FAVORITE?

[Photo by Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]