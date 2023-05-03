Tom Sandoval Lashes Out at Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer

“I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” Tom Sandoval tells his close friend Tom Schwartz in a new trailer for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale. What was that feeling, Sandy? Shame? Probably not, as Sandoval is later seen shouting at his ex Ariana Madix, despite being caught enjoying an affair with Raquel Leviss behind her back. Check out the first full teaser for the final episode of Pump Rules Season 10 below.

Scandoval is exposed, and a familiar face returns

The trailer opens with the ramifications of Scandoval being exposed in full effect. Scheana Shay hits back at Sandoval when he claims he was “going to break up with Ariana regardless.” She parries with, “But you didn’t, you f**ked her best friend instead.” Stick it to him, Scheana!

We then see a little more of the sit down (and then stand up and storm off) conversation that Sandoval and Ariana had following the affair’s exposure.

“Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends,” he tells Ariana. Already tired of hearing his excuses, she explodes. “I don’t give a f**k about f**king Raquel! Your friendship is f**king bulls**t!”

This leaves Sandy feeling some sort of way, who then raises his own voice. “No it’s not!” Ariana is firm in her belief, but her ex then shouts, “You don’t know everything!” at her, before storming off. Probably into the arms of Schwartz, who is standing firm in his claims that he only found out about the affair a month before it went public.

Ending with a bang was always going to be the way this season went. Bringing back former cast member Kristen Doute, however, wasn’t on anybody’s bingo card. Hopefully she will have some ideas as to how to wipe that smug smile from Raquel’s face, who looks set to burst into a fit of laughter while telling Sandy, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo, with the Season 10 finale set to air on May 17.

