Scheana Shay Drags Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval After ‘Weird’ Vanderpump Rules Scene

Scheana Shay isn’t even close to taking her foot off the necks of fellow Vanderpump Rules castmates Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. After the latter was caught having a full-blown affair with Raquel Leviss, and having seen how much she defended the two during the current season of the show, can anybody really blame her? It’s a woman’s prerogative to destroy men who wrong them and their friends, after all.

Scheana thinks Schwartz and Sandy plotted their VPR scenes

Speaking on her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana alleged that the two Toms were “lying though their teeth” during scenes in the last episode of Pump Rules. She went as far to say that the whole conversation could have been premeditated. “I’m like, ‘Are you guys just hitting your, like, talking points in this right now?'” She said it was “weird watching that conversation” when Sandoval knew what he had done.

Scheana is of course referring to the chat her co-stars had about Sandoval fertilizing Ariana Madix’s eggs – I’ll let you take a moment to run to the toilet and barf at the audacity of it all – and Schwartz commenting that he thought Raquel had a crush on somebody else. It’s almost as if Schwartz knew what was going on, isn’t it? Collective eyeroll.

Fans have long theorized that Schwartz had known about Sandoval’s affair way before any of the rest of the cast. When the news became public knowledge, he was immediately questioned, but denied he had known for a long period of time. Later taking part in a car crash interview on Watch What Happens Live, the writing was on the wall. Nobody believed a word he had to say, and maybe for good reason.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

