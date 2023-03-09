Vanderpump Rules Alum Stassi Schroeder Says That Raquel Leviss Kissing Tom Schwartz Was A “Cover-Up” For Tom Sandoval Affair

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ secret relationship blew up the internet. It left Vanderpump Rules fans shocked. The entire cast and much of the fan base have turned against the cheating duo. Make it make sense.

And one aspect of Season 10 of Pump Rules just doesn’t add up. And that’s the hook up between Raquel and Sandoval’s bestie, Tom Schwartz. If the former beauty pageant queen was so smitten with Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend, why would she pursue his best friend?

Former VPR star Stassi Schroeder has a theory, and she shared it on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. Page Six reported that Stassi thinks the flirtation with Schwartz was to distract from the real scandal.

“It sounds like something that Sandoval would have come up with,” Stassi said. “It does. He would be like, ‘This would be a great way to cover up.’ It’s a cover-up. And Raquel [was] like, ‘Yeah.'”

Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, also suspected Raquel’s interest was fabricated. Katie told Stassi how “f–ked up” it was for the duo to “hurt” her just “for a story.” Katie reportedly added, “Schwartz isn’t interested in Raquel and Raquel’s not even interested in Schwartz. … This doesn’t feel real.”

Stassi agreed that the pairing was “weird” at the time. After finding out about Sandoval and Raquel, it “now … makes sense.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Slams Raquel Leviss For Sending Vanderpump Rules Cast Legal Documents

“She didn’t give a f–k. She was in love with Tom Sandoval and hooking up with him behind Ariana’s back,” Stassi explained.

Stassi raises good points. Raquel’s sloppy behavior can be explained away as a “distraction.” So, her makeout session with Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders was just for show.

Vegas isn’t the best city for VPR cast members. Stassi has her own memories from the City of Sin. And generally speaking, she doesn’t have the best memories of being on the show. Especially after being fired in June 2020 for alleged racist remarks.

Stassi said that discussing her former co-stars’ “mind-blowing” betrayals was “triggering” for her. “I’ve never felt so thankful to be fired from something. F–k,” the podcast host said. She also called Sandoval and Raquel’s affair “evil.”

She had some choice words for Tom. She labeled him “an incredibly selfish, narcissistic, egotistical person.” Stassi is “Team Ariana” all the way.

For her part, Ariana stepped away from social media after being “blindsided” by Tom’s affair. She deleted her accounts.

Sandoval and Raquel both issued apologies on March 8, 2023. The SUR server blamed an “addiction to being and feeling loved” as the reason for sleeping with Tom under Ariana’s roof. Raquel supposedly left LA to spend time with her family. Reportedly she did reach out to Ariana personally as well.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK STASSI IS RIGHT? DID YOU BELIEVE THAT RAQUEL WAS INTERESTED IN SCHWARTZ? WHAT ABOUT RAQUEL’S KISS WITH OLIVER?

[Photo Credit: Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]