Tom Sandoval Reflects on Vanderpump Rules Drama: ‘I’m a Human Being Who Makes Mistakes’

Everyone makes mistakes, this is a fact. But Tom Sandoval seems to make the same mistakes over and over and now he wants your pity. The Vanderpump Rules star is embroiled in a scandal because he couldn’t ovary up and end a pre-existing relationship. His ploy for sympathy might work if he were in his 20s, but he is a full-grown adult.

Now, Tom is doing some good in the world and trying to gain back those Karma points. Sandoval and his Venmo band are doing a benefit performance for Drew Strikes Back, which supports The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The band was booked before Scandoval broke, but now Tom is probably more famous than he’s ever been. Which is both gross and accurate. Sandoval spoke with FOX 5 in Washington DC about the upcoming performance, the dramatic Pump Rules trailer, and how he’s just a regular guy who makes mistakes.

Sure, Jan…

Tom isn’t letting his personal problems get him down, he’s putting them to work. According to Tom, he’s “very excited” about the upcoming performance for charity. “I just want people to come out [and] have a good time,” he said.

But people still feel some type of way over what he did to Ariana Madix and his lack of visible remorse. That said, he hopes his months of secretly banging Rachel Raquel Leviss won’t keep people away from the rent-a-band performance.

Sandoval is now Jax Taylor, version 2. He said, “I’m a human being who makes mistakes that I’ve learned and grown from those mistakes and that if people wanna come out and see a great band and have a party, fun environment to come out and enjoy themselves, [they should].” Up next, Tom tells everyone he is a “work in progress.”

He also touched on the finale trailer. “It’s intense, [a] very intense time in life and [a] very intense show. It’s gonna be interesting to see how it all unfolds,” Tom shared.

Sandoval plans on moving forward because that’s “what you have to do in life.” He also advised loyal Pump Rules viewers will “have to wait and see what happens.”

Tom mentioned his cover band’s ticket sales have been great since this mess started. “As of now, our ticket sales for our tour have been really great. People have been supportive.” No word on if Tom is buying his own tickets like he buys his own BS.

“Obviously, the people that are supportive and are staying by my side, they’re obviously a lot less vocal than the people who are not, similar to when you go on Yelp and look at restaurants, people are less likely to compliment a place than they are to leave a bad review if that makes sense,” he added.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm. The Season Finale is scheduled for May 17.

