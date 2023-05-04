Kristen Doute Defends Ariana Madix Against Vanderpump Rules Fans Who Say She ‘Had It Coming’ After Scandoval 

Kristen Doute is bound to make her triumphant return to Vanderpump Rules in the midst of Scandoval any week now. She knows better than anyone the depth of deception that Tom Sandoval is capable of. And despite their rocky start on the show, she’s developed a genuinely close relationship with Ariana Madix. Therefore, when the news of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss broke, Kristen was by her friend’s side every step of the way. Crazy Kristen is the missing piece to this messy puzzle.

Prior to her cameo on an upcoming Pump Rules episode, Kristen arrived back at the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse to give her two cents about the Season 10 drama. While she didn’t wear that legendary green dress she wore to gather her things from Sandoval’s apartment after they split, Kristen was indeed dressed for revenge.

Kristen had plenty of choice words for her ex-boyfriend and Raquel for the way they treated Ariana, the purest soul VPR has ever seen since Giggy. Andy Cohen also asked a question about Kristen’s own breakup with Sandoval that somewhat involved Ariana, and she shut down the nonsense real quick.

Kristen told haters to stop reaching

Andy asked a question from some fans who believe that Ariana deserved to be cheated on by Tom. The audacity. Their excuse is that Sandoval cheated on Kristen with Ariana so it’s apparently some type of karma.

“I’m the one that gets to say this. Nobody else’s opinion matters,” Kristen said after shaking her head. “It is not the same thing. She didn’t deserve it at all.” Period. Don’t come for Kristen OR Ariana unless you want to be schooled, or at least told to “suck a d–k”. The only person who deserves what they’re getting is Sandoval and Raquel for being so sneaky. Someone’s ulterior motives are showing if they really try to blame cheating on the unsuspecting partner, especially after nearly a decade of dating.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

