Brandi Glanville Alludes to Caroline Manzo Incident With Lizzo Tweet

Instead of leaving well enough alone, I mean, if you call accusations of unwanted touching “well enough”, Brandi Glanville decided to stir her own pot.

After an incident on Season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip with Caroline Manzo, allegations were flung Brandi’s way. After a night of heavy partying and drinking, an ugly situation went down. There was a locked bathroom door, alleged groping without consent, and Caroline packing her bags the next day.

Brandi was asked to leave the production and an investigation was launched and has since ended. Caroline has stayed pretty mum on the subject, and Brandi has been professing her innocence. Fans are supposed to “wait and see how it plays out” but it looks like Brandi’s typing fingers are getting itchy. In a recent Tweet, Brandi hinted at the Caroline fiasco, because I guess things from her POV are humorous.

Brandi’s hot take

Ummmm where is HR! Just saying -obviously they are just having a party and having fun # déjà vu pic.twitter.com/Ay6Y7tZzTa — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 3, 2023

Brandi feels a photo of Lizzo and Gigi Hadid having fun together as two friends mirrors the debacle with Caroline. The caption read, “Ummmm where is HR!” Who wants to tell her two people at a party, not behind a closed, locked door, in public, and not being filmed for television isn’t the same thing?

Brandi added, “Just saying -obviously they are just having a party and having fun. #déjà vu.” Yes, obviously they are. And the day after no one woke up with hurt feelings and launched investigations. I’m not sure this was the hot take Brandi thought it would be. If Lizzo rose out of bed the next morning with sexual assault rumors looming against Gigi, perhaps Brandi’s point would have been more efficient.

Gigi and Lizzo also have a pre-existing friendship. They didn’t meet for the first time and start grinding all over one another. This would probably be a good moment for Brandi to hang back and allow viewers to form their own opinions. Her history doesn’t provide enough accuracy to rely on cryptic social media and her version of subtle hints. This is not an opinion, this is simply what she’s given us over the years.

Brandi continues to deny any wrongdoing, and clearly no charges were filed. But what did her Tweet accomplish? After the whole Denise Richards thing. Then watching most of her relationships implode on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It might be better for Brandi to sit this one out.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BRANDI’S TWEET HELPED HER SITUATION? WOULD IT BE BETTER FOR BRANDI TO STAY SILENT ON THE MATTER?