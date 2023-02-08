Bethenny Frankel Calls Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Incident Between Brandi Glanville And Caroline Manzo “F**ked Up”

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel has some thoughts on the recent drama stemming from the new season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Of course she does. Thank goodness this particular season stars Bethenny’s former RHONY buddy Alex McCord. And thank goodness Alex was there with her Master’s Degree in Psychology because Caroline Manzo might need a decent therapist after her experience.

Caroline left Real Housewives of New Jersey behind and viewers haven’t seen her in a hot minute. She returned to film RHUGT in Morocco and one of her co-stars happened to be someone we will probably never see on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills again, Brandi Glanville.

Last week while we were all sitting around and minding our own business, reports emerged that Brandi gave Caroline some unwanted action during a party in a private home. It was revealed Brandi ALLEGEDLY forced a kiss on Caroline, who was not pleased. But the situation became quite dark as details came out. Sources say that Brandi allegedly touched Caroline’s “vaginal area” without consent. Brandi was reportedly asked to leave by production. Caroline took it upon herself to leave the show.

Now possible assault is content for Bethenny’s podcast and she has something to say. Page Six shares Bethenny’s hot take. In a TikTok video, Bethenny said, “So, I’m thinking about Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo and how I have been publicly criticized about having a podcast called ReWives when I’ve quote unquote ‘trashed the Housewives.'” Pause for shock as Bethenny makes it about herself.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Says Kim Richards Hasn’t Spoken To Her Since Threesome Rumor Surfaced

She added, “I feel badly for Caroline, who’s a respectable woman who took a hit during the pandemic who wants to make a little bit of money — and she’s a great Housewife. That got taken away from her on a trip that was probably magical. It’s Morocco, I mean, how lucky are they?”

I feel badly for Caroline. I feel badly for Vicki Gunvalson, who also didn’t want to be kissed by Brandi last season. I feel badly for Lisa Vanderpump who was slapped in the face by Brandi. I feel bad for DENISE RICHARDS. Hell, I still feel bad that Brandi lobbed wine in Eileen Davidson’s face.

Bethenny continued, “So, I just think the whole thing’s f–ked up as I’m sure you do as well. Our society consumes other people’s grief and hardship with a voracious appetite.” Our society? Or people with huge platforms who create podcasts and social media outlets to discuss the above detailed grief and hardship?

Reps for the production company behind RHUGT released the following statement, “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Brandi has acknowledged on Instagram she left Morocco but is advising people to “check their sources” on Twitter. She has yet to blame Lisa Vanderpump for her actions during filming.

TELL US- SHOULD BRANDI BE FIRED FROM ALL NBC UNIVERSAL PROGRAMS? DO YOU BELIEVE BRANDI TOUCHED CAROLINE MANZO INAPPROPRIATELY? DO YOU THINK CAROLINE WILL FILE CHARGES AGAINST BRANDI?

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images]