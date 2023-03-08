Brandi Glanville’s Legal Team Demands Studio Release Audio And Video Footage Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Incident

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is the gift that keeps on giving. After 15 years of binge-watching one of the best reality shows out there, Bravo has finally decided to provide us with what we’ve been asking for: ALL STARS. We’ve gotten Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother All-Stars, and even The Challenge: All-Stars. So, why shouldn’t we have all-star Housewives under the same roof? In my opinion, this is long overdue.

The third season of RHUGT will premiere on March 23rd on Peacock. Fans will see the likes of Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Porsha Williams, and others spending eight days in Thailand while they get to know their other co-stars. And thankfully, as the third season airs, Peacock should be in production editing the fourth season of the show. Season 4 will be the second edition of the Ex-Wives Club.

While the cast of RHUGT Season 4 was filming in Morocco, news broke about Brandi Glanville being sent home early due to an alleged unwanted sexual encounter with Caroline Manzo. An insider claimed that Brandi “touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area” over her clothes. The alleged incident happened in a bathroom, so there was no video footage. Brandi was asked to pack her bags.

Peacock released a statement about the RHUGHT incident. After the ladies returned to the states, The Traitor’s Season 1 reunion was taped. Brandi was not in attendance, likely due to the ongoing investigation with the networks.

According to Page Six, Brandi’s legal team has sent notice to Warner Bros and Shed Media demanding they release the audio footage from the incident. They believe the recording will clear their client’s name.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that your company would knowingly and willingly allow such a story to take hold in the media, without any regard for the truth or the impact on Ms. Glanville’s reputation,” Duncan P. Levin, Esq. wrote in a letter addressed to Warner Bros. attorney Demian West, Esq., Warner Bros. investigator Samantha Mirabello and Shed’s SVP of programming and development, Lisa Shannon.

Brandi’s legal team noted that Peacock’s decision to withhold the recordings is only a “cynical ploy for ratings,” and they know the “audio will confirm nothing inappropriate or illegal whatsoever occurred.”

The lawyer’s letter continued, “As you know both from your [investigation] and the audio and video that you possess, the four women washed their hands before returning to the party where they enjoyed some food and chatted. Throughout, Ms. Manzo appeared to be having a great time and didn’t telegraph any signs whatsoever that she wanted Ms. Glanville to leave her side.”

Based on the legal documents, there seems to have been some reported touching. But without the video or audio, fans are still missing a ton of context. “Overall, the entire incident was comprised of some flirtatious conduct and kissing between Ms. Manzo and Ms. Glanville, and all of it was absolutely mutual and consensual,” Brandi’s lawyer claimed.

Additionally, he wrote that Peacock, Shed Media, and Warner Bros are “aware that three eyewitnesses corroborate [Brandi’s] actions; yet, Shed Media and Warners Brothers has [sic] chosen to sit idly by and let this false narrative continue.” Two of the eyewitnesses were identified as Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi.

As the letter concludes, Attorney Levin claims that Caroline did nothing to stop Brandi from touching her, and she was even vocal about her open-minded views on sex. After the alleged incident, other cast members checked on Caroline to be sure she was okay. “She responded with a smile and a thumbs up,” the letter states.

“The night in question was one that was egged on by your own producers, who, earlier in the same day, encouraged Ms. Glanville to bring some ‘excitement’ to the party,” Attorney Levin wrote. “It is beyond contention that you provided non-stop alcohol and an environment where the participants were drinking and smoking marijuana all day and night.” Bravo sources previously denied to Page Six that marijuana was on set.

Brandi’s lawyers also claim that Shed Media “instructed Glanville not to seek legal representation or to attempt to correct the public record.” Attorney Levin noted that was “unacceptable” and “disturbing.”

Reps for Caroline Manzo, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., and Shed Media declined to comment to Page Six. The parties named in the letter didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]