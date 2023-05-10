Lala Kent Discusses ‘Devastating’ Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce News

With everything that Kim Zolciak has been through over the last couple of weeks, everyone wants to put in their two cents. Shortly after the revelation that Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, owed over one million dollars to the IRS, Kim announced her filing for divorce.

As if things weren’t messy enough, Kroy then counter-filed with each demanding primary custody of the kids. All of these events created a slew of drama with reports of shading on Instagram and the couple’s living situation.

The stream of news that’s been circling around the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has led to various comments from friends and critics alike. Bethenny Frankel threw her hat in the ring to comment on the goings-on, and Andy Cohen recently broke his silence on the matter. But this week, Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent is throwing her opinion out there on Kim and Kroy.

Lala looks for what to learn from Kim and Kroy

On her Instagram story, Lala shared all her thoughts on the Zolciak-Biermann divorce, after she “just saw the news … And I have to say, so devastating, right? Never like to see that, especially kids being involved makes me sad.”

But Lala went on to find the “flip side” in this situation, saying “It just puts another co-sign on what I want in my life—which is no partner. No partner, not happening, not happening.” She went on to express how she felt having a partner was a liability. “I can control me. I can’t control other people, right?”

Lala would certainly have a bit of a jaded opinion on love and partnership. I don’t say that to judge her; if anything, it’s understandable why she feels the way she does, considering her history with Randall Emmett, her former partner. With that history, plus all the Scandoval drama on Vanderpump lately, plus all of the news about Kim—it makes sense why Lala would feel the way she does. Choosing to be with someone is a risk, one that doesn’t always pay off. But we do what we can with our experiences and just keep moving forward.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA IS JUSTIFIED IN WHAT SHE SAID? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD BE COMMENTING AT ALL ON KIM’S SITUATION?