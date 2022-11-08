Teresa Giudice Reacts To Andy Cohen Loving Her Wedding Hair

Bravo fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to seeing Teresa Giudice’s big, Jersey-style hair on the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — Andy Cohen’s boasting about it too. The RHONJ OG recently married Luis Ruelas, which will air soon once the newest season of Jersey Housewives comes to the Bravo network. Their wedding will be a treat for the fans who waited patiently throughout season 12, watching Luis get nailed to the cross surrounding his video that went viral on social media.

Fans got a sneak peek of Teresa’s wedding during BravoCon 2022. The wedding pictures and videos all show Teresa wearing a beautiful white dress, with her hair stacked high to the sky. Teresa spoke with Page Six about her perfect day, adding, “I think the hair was fabulous. Andy texted me the next day, he’s like, ‘I loved the hair!'”.

After paying $10,000 and $ 1,5000 bobby pins later, I’m glad Tre’s wedding hair was the show’s main star. “Andy loving it so much makes me love it even move,” she said. Teresa has been a mainstay on RHONJ since the beginning, she’s known for being over-the-top and extra, and the fans love it. She shares that she’s always wanted to “stand out and be different and unique,” but for her wedding day, she “wasn’t even trying” to do that.

Teresa’s hairstylist stopped by Andy’s Sirius XM radio show and said, “As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen.” Glad to know people still recognize Tre as the Queen of Jersey. This newest season should be one for the books. A lot of drama surrounding the Giudice’s, Melissa, and Joe Gorga during the off-season was out and about for the fans to see and engage with.

Most notably, Melissa and Joe decided to skip Teresa’s wedding the day before, leaving her to walk down the aisle alone. Apparently, a massive blowup between Luis and Joe led to even more drama and a possible brawl. Melissa spoke about walking away from a toxic situation, while Teresa stated she would “never reconcile” with her brother and his wife again. BravoCon 2022 was rough for the families as well, as Gia Giudice was also present; however, she and her uncle did not speak.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]