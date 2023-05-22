Melissa Gorga Shares New Details on Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ Secret Meeting With Joe Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey has 99 problems and two of them are Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Separately, they might be okay but together they are exhausting and fans have had enough.

Another issue RHONJ seems to be having is Teresa’s husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Some people are saying if red flags were sentient, they would be named Luis. He wears Nonno’s pajamas and he may or may not have hired a “private detective” to investigate Tre’s co-stars. But he also participated in a meeting with Joe Gorga to attack Melissa’s character. She shared new details about the convo on an episode of the RHONJ: After Show.

Same story, different season

Tre is running out of things to accuse Melissa of because we’ve circled back to she’s cheating on Joe. When Joe alleged a secret meeting was called by his adoring sister so they could advise him of Melissa’s adulterous ways, Melissa was left out of the group chat.

Melissa said, “They’re talking about the rumor on camera, so I guess it’s time to talk about it. She [Teresa] didn’t think he told me. She told him, ‘Never tell Melissa that I brought you here.’ And he listens to her. It’s weird. But now we’re gonna talk about the real facts about what went down.”

But … it was a joke!

Teresa tried to wiggle out of it with her stock line of “it’s a joke,” but Melissa sees red. “I was protecting her, and Joe was protecting Teresa for so long about the fact that she called my husband to her house behind my back with her husband, the three of them, to talk about how Melissa’s a cheater, and she didn’t just say the rumor that [Laura Marasca Jensen] said,” Melissa added.

“She said with multiple men. They like doubled down. It was like they wanted that man to leave the house and divorce me. My husband was so disgusted,” Melissa continued. Okay but after all of Teresa’s stunt queen moves, why would Joe entertain a private meeting in the first place?

“[Joe] walked out and basically never talked to his sister again if you look at the timeline.” Melissa explained, “He wouldn’t go to the housewarming party. He didn’t want to see her. He didn’t want to talk to her. Nobody knew for all of these months why Joe was so [standoffish] and why Joe was annoyed, and why Joe hasn’t come around. Well, gee, let’s see, he’s been married for 18 years with three children, and she’s calling him over with this guy she met on the streets a year ago to tell him to basically leave me.”

If it’s true, Joe was 100% right in cutting her off. Isn’t it time for Teresa to clean her own home and stop deflecting concerning herself with others?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion airs Tuesday, May 30, at 9/8c on Bravo.