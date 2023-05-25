Marlo Hampton ‘Has Not Reached Out’ to RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Following Kroy Biermann Divorce News

Marlo Hampton, peach-holder of Real Housewives of Atlanta made a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. In Valentino, she made sure to add. She was asked by a viewer what her reaction to (RHOA alum) Kim Zolciak and (NFL alum) Kroy Biermann’s divorce news was, and whether or not she had been in touch.

At least she’s honest – she said no contact. She said the last time she saw Kim was at the airport so how close could they be? However, Kim is often photographed at the airport (more than anywhere it seems) so maybe lots of people see Wigs and Cigs when they’re preparing to fly.

What else did Marlo say?

She only has love for Kim, and it’s positive every time she sees her. She was actually saddened by the news, and shocked. Yes, she wasn’t expecting it either. Why? Probably the same reason as some of us. Who else thought Kroy would be her ride-or-die till the end? He gave her some balance, and he seemed to find her antics endearing. Love is love, people.

With the impending divorce, the love isn’t shining through though. Kim is questioning Kroy’s ganja usage, and Kroy has published the bank receipts. They are both questioning if the other is equipped for full custody. Maybe they are also questioning if one can live without the other? Stranger things have happened (especially in the Bravo world).

We all know Kim needs to reign in the gambling. She told us on an episode of Don’t Be Tardy that she lost $250k in the Bahamas, and this was shown while she was buying thousands in scratch-offs. Kim, rule number one of winning – always be emotionally prepared to lose it all.

Have they lost it all? We can’t say for sure, but they are at least $1M in the hole. Marlo said that they need a CPA and prayers. Kim is all about ‘ask, believe, and receive,’ but they should have already had a licensed tax preparer and a business manager to put Kim on allowance.

Watch Marlo on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

