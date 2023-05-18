Vanderpump Rules Execs Pause Cast Contract Negotiations

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules was one for the record books. While Tom Sandoval showed us why he never made it in the acting field, Ariana Madix delivered an Emmy-worthy speech that nearly lit the man on fire.

Up next is the reunion, which will pale compared to the final episode. Some of the real people filming the real-ish reality show are suffering in the wake of Scandoval’s impact. Now Pump Rules execs want the dust to settle before production begins on Season 11, and contracts haven’t gone out yet. Showrunner Alex Baskin spoke with Variety and explained the method to his madness.

Vanderpause Rules

Thanks to Tom and Rachel Raquel Leviss, cast dynamics have changed the landscape of how the show moves forward. This leaves producers in a pinch because essentially no one wants to film with Tom and Raquel. Tom Schwartz will, but his choices continue to elude most people with relative intelligence.

But Alex the executive said something happened during the reunion that made it obvious the cast needs a minute before Season 11. He said, “The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions.” It looks like the last bomb hasn’t been dropped in this battle, which concerns him.

The reunion is apparently in three parts. The cast must watch the whole thing because according to Alex, “There is new information.” Dun-dun-DUNNNNNNN. It might be new information, but could anything be shocking at this juncture?

He added, “I’m not saying this as a mere tease. This is true.” Holy hell, will we need snacks for this too? While not giving away any details, he said, “I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

It must be something kind of good because Alex wanted to start rolling. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away. And I now think we need a minute.”

What about those pesky cast contracts? Could Sandoval take responsibility for the VPR ratings boom and attach that to his salary requests? This is the time the cast would be negotiating and that’s on pause too. That said, there is a pay scale used for longtime cast members.

“I think everyone’s wrapping their heads around what that might mean,” Alex began. He believes the core ensemble will be back, but they also need a break. “No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve.”

As far as Raquel’s return to the fold, well, good luck honey. “We have had those conversations with her reps. She and people around her have to feel OK about it. And so that’s why I also think that waiting a little bit helps.”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Parts 2 and 3 will air on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET

