Raquel Leviss Described as ‘Nefarious’ by Katie Maloney

Andy Cohen has been grabbing some very nice ratings thanks to Vanderpump Rules. The cast’s tendency of not respecting boundaries and cheating on each other brought us Scandoval. The drama and subsequent guests turned Watch What Happens Live into a very watched program.

Fans have been shocked as new episodes reveal different layers of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss’ affair. As a star of the show, even Katie Maloney is astonished at some of the things she’s seeing when Pump Rules airs.

Katie made an appearance on WWHL and shared her reaction at a certain discussion between Rachel and Ariana Madix. And you know exactly the one I’m talking about.

The audacity of it all

Before Season 11 Sandoval who will be “a work in progress” reformed into Thöme XandoVal on a “spiritual journey”, we need to plow through this. The season finale is coming up and then the spit will hit the fan on the reunion. We’re even getting Ariana’s first live interview with Andy after it’s over.

But right now we’re seeing Raquel as either a potential Oscar-award-winning actress or an incredibly suspect individual with a distorted comprehension of the word “empathy.” Her conversation with Ariana regarding her sex life with Sandoval was about as darksided as one can get.

Katie and Andy discussed the disturbing intimacy scene and she admitted she had a “jaw on the floor” reaction. “This is the most nefarious thing I’ve ever seen happen,” Katie said. And that’s a big statement considering Katie knows Jax Taylor.

Even Avenger and now exposed Vanderpump Rules Superfan Karen Gillan was shocked at “the audacity” of Raquel even approaching a conversation of that nature with Ariana.

We may never fully understand Raquel’s thought process when she unscrupulously slept with Sandoval and provided Ariana with weird phony emotional support like a BFF who wasn’t already banging her man. Hopefully she’s working it out whilst attending to her mental health.

After taping the reunion, Katie still doesn’t feel content with the results. “I feel like we didn’t get enough answers,” she explained. Katie remains angry, but at least she no longer has to sit around with Schwartz while he sweats and complains.

Next week is the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. Get ready – Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF RAQUEL’S UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATION WITH ARIANA? ARE YOU SHOCKED RAQUEL COULD BE SO DECEITFUL? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN NEXT SEASON?