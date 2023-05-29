Teresa Giudice Gives an Update on Luis Ruelas’ New Business Venture

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are churning out business ideas. Both are seemingly, serial entrepreneurs – that’s what they do. But that’s what a lot of Real Housewives of New Jersey housewives and househusbands have done. Nothing necessarily wrong with that. However, starting anew is a challenge, and many people hope they get an idea that’s über-successful.

What’s Tre doing now? Everything – she went full force after moving out of the big house, back into her mansion, and then on to Luis’ house. She has her podcast, Namaste B$tches, her pizza ovens, her launch of the housewives paid experience, and so on. Also, she launched a YouTube cooking channel. Tre has been in the cooking game for a long time, but not without some controversy. Whose recipes? Who is, or is not throwing shade in the forward of books? And doesn’t another OG housewife already have a YouTube cooking channel? Yes, that would be Caroline Manzo.

Now Luis

What’s Luis up to? He’s been in hot water for one. Investigations? Accusations? Those haven’t really sorted themselves out in the wash yet, as far as his lead generation business. He’s also been busy helping Tre get Nonno’s pizza Skinny Girl pizza ovens off the ground. Andy Cohen

asked on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live if they now have a warehouse of Fabellini and a warehouse of pizza ovens. Tre said the Fabellini all sold.

What’s next for Luis? He’s starting a biz, Men of Legacy with his son. Teresa told Bravo, “They’re going to be helping fathers and sons that don’t have a good relationship to have a better relationship.” What does that entail? All Tre said is, “They’re building a whole [podcast studio] — which I think is done any day now… in one of the garages [and] it looks beautiful.” Another podcast.

To find out more about Luis, watch the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Tuesday night at 8 pm/ET on Bravo.

