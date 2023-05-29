Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Will Return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11

There’s lots of speculation surrounding what will happen after the dreaded third part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. We’ve all been warned about a seemingly life-altering revelation. It’s so bad it could impact who signs up for the show after the dust has settled. Allegedly.

It’s safe to say most of the Pump Rules cast needs a paycheck. Not all of them are getting enormous endorsements in the wake of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss’ apparent penchant for mushrooms and sunrises. But it looks like at least two of the main players are showing up no matter what. Deadline has the scoop.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, arguably the women who deserve the most good Karma will be testing their luck in Season 11. This is despite saying they won’t film with Sandoval and Raquel in their scenes.

“It’s not up to us who comes back. I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” Ariana shared. She added “I just wouldn’t hang out with them” but she would “for sure” do another season of VPR. And why not, she wrote the blueprint for turning lemons into lemonade.

Thankfully, Katie is also on board. “For me, yeah, I’ve got my friends. I’ve got [Ariana], I’ve got Lala [Kent]. Me and Scheana [Shay] are getting along. There’s enough to work with and we have the sandwich shop,” she said.

Katie agrees with Ariana that Sandoval and Raquel are non-factors.“[Sandoval and Raquel] are all kind of the last thing on my mind. There’s so much great things happening and so much other stuff to worry about, it’s not for me to worry about how you fit into my life ’cause you’re not in my life.”

Well, it goes to show you can’t keep two good women down. It will be interesting to see if they both maintain this stance once the June 7 reunion episode airs. Stay tuned.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion carries on this Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

