Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Has a ‘Twist’ So Shocking, Cast Could Quit

The rumor mill is spinning out of control thanks to Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin. He let a little secret drop that something happens in the Season 10 reunion so shocking, some of the cast could quit.

It would have to be pretty good for people who probably rely on this Bravo paycheck to give it up voluntarily. Lisa Vanderpump spoke with Page Six about some of the speculation and theories floating around.

Did she know?

Before we begin, let me remind you that Lisa is a creator and producer of this show. She isn’t giving up any of the goods, because she knows a cash cow when she sees it. So does that mean she was aware of Tom Sandoval’s extracurrdickular activities? “I mean, I never kind of give the game away,” she said.

While everyone also wonders if Rachel Raquel Leviss is knocked up and hiding in a cave, Lisa’s lips are sealed. “I’m not saying what it is. OK, I’ll tell you — it’s me shagging Andy [Cohen],” she joked.

Lisa is also aware she won no fans during her conversation with Sandoval in the season finale when he cried into her curtains. She explained, “A lot of people criticized me and said, ‘Why didn’t I jump on him and chastise him and berate him?’ But everybody had done that already.”

LVP added that she “absolutely [condemns]” Tom’s affair and probably most of his fashion choices, if we’re being honest. Lisa also thinks Ariana Madix will be just fine. “You know what, I love seeing somebody come back from something and not be — even though she was a victim — victimized and act like that,” Lisa shared.

She added, “I think that she’s living her best life. And I always say don’t get mad, get even, and live your best life.” Which appears to be why Lisa took Ariana as her plus one to DC.

“That’s why we went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together in our gowns and everything. I was like, ‘Come on, let’s go! Let’s show the world that you’re still kicking butt.’”

So, thank you Lisa for giving us absolutely nothing.

Alex released a statement denying Raquel has a Sandoval fetus brewing, so I wonder what confession could be drastic enough to make the cast walk away?

Stay tuned, the second part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, May 31, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR BEST GUESS ON THE BIG REVEAL? ARE WE BEING SET UP FOR A LETDOWN?