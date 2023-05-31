Scheana Shay Reached Out to Tom Sandoval Following Pump Rules Backlash

Are the wounds finally starting to heal? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay admitted she recently reached out to former friend Tom Sandoval. Scheana and nearly every other member of the VPR cast turned their collective backs on Sandy nearly two months ago, when #Scandoval exposed Tom’s cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her then-BFF, Rachel Raquel Leviss.

“I did [reach out],” the Good as Gold singer admitted on her Scheananigans podcast on May 26, with guests Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. Scheana claimed she was worried about Tom following the sudden death of his close friend Ali Rafiq earlier in the month and sent him a couple of sympathetic texts.

Despite the olive branch, “He didn’t respond to me,” she said. “The second [text] didn’t even deliver. I think … he turned his phone off.” Or he just blocked you after the first text, which is more likely. If he hasn’t gotten back to you by now, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

A point where someone could hurt themselves?

After portraying him as Public Enemy #1 for the past two months, now Scheana’s worried about Sandoval? She said she’s been keeping in touch with Tom’s friend Kyle Chan, “just checking in because [I wouldn’t] want anyone to harm themselves.”

When Scheana used the words “too much” and “on another level” to describe the Scandoval backlash, Brittany agreed, saying, “It went worldwide.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of hell on that show, [but] nothing like this,” Jax added. “And now you’re putting [the death of] his best friend on top of that and the fact that his family is not all on board with him … I’d be in a dark hole.”

Jax and Brit, who left the show were fired from Pump Rules in 2020, expressed surprise that Sandy never responded to Scheana’s condolence messages.

“You would think he would,” the former SUR bartender said, “because there is nobody in his corner right now. [In Tom’s mind], maybe this would be a way back in.”

After emphatically insisting that her sympathy texts didn’t mean Tom was back in her good graces, Scheana added that the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner has not responded to anyone else “who has reached out” to him either. That’s because he has everybody blocked. Or maybe he just sent it to Darrell.

While she admitted, “I don’t even know the place that he’s in,” Suzy Sunshine added, “I just know that I don’t feel like a human if I don’t send my condolences and well-wishes.”

Vanderpump Rules continues on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ENOUGH IS ENOUGH AND IT’S TIME TO DIAL BACK THE HATE? WHY DO YOU THINK TOM NEVER RESPONDED TO SCHEANA’S CONDOLENCE MESSAGE?