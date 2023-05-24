Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Says She Has ‘Grown Up’ After ‘Eating S**t for a While’

Here’s to Scandoval for being the catalyst for the Vanderpump Rules cast to take stock of their own lives and their own journeys. Nobody is doing worse than Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval in America currently. So no matter what their faults are, the VPR team is all about positive change and moving forward in their own ways.

The seven months long devious affair cannot compare to the cheating that was going on when Jax Taylor was in his heyday. Kristen Doute was another one that made little effort to be monogamous. Yet both have matured in significant ways since then.

Kristen doesn’t think Sandoval will ever change

The VPR alums had a discussion on the Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast. Kristen credited her growth since the time she starred on the show.

“You and I, Jax, have evolved. We have changed. You’re a married man with a child. I have a boyfriend. I don’t cheat on people. I’ve grown up. We both also had to, kinda, eat shit for a while and prove ourselves,” Kristen said.

Jax notably cheated on his now wife, Brittany Cartwright, with Faith Stowers. The relationship was on a knife-edge at that point. But the Kentucky native chose to stand by her man, and he put the work in. And now there are happy parents to their son Cruz. Cheers Jax.

For her part, the He’s Making You Crazy author cites the stability in her relationship and her life as proof of her own growth.

Kristen compared that potential for maturity with Sandoval’s seemingly unaccountable nature. She continued, “And all he’s doing is repeating something that he did 10 years ago. He’s not going to change at this point.”

Sandoval’s cheating resurrected Jax and Kristen’s profiles in a way. Kristen dated Sandoval from 2009 to 2013. Jax has known the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner for decades. So it’s understandable why they would be brought back to VPR to comment on the scandal. It’s been a redemption tour by proxy of Sandoval’s decidedly worse behavior.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins TONIGHT (Wednesday) at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

