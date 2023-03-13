Lala Kent Drops “Send It To Darrell” Merch After Blasting Raquel Leviss’ Legal Letter

Amid Scandoval, Ariana Madix needs all the support she can get. But there’s nothing quite like a friend who turns your pain into profit. Such is the case with Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent.

Lala, amongst a host of other friends and castmates, has rushed to Ariana’s side after long-term partner Tom Sandoval was exposed for his affair with Raquel Leviss. Ariana learned of the betrayal after finding an explicit video of Raquel on Sandoval’s phone.

In an effort to protect her privacy, Raquel sent the cast a letter from her attorney demanding that anyone in possession of the video destroy it. As reported by Page Six, Lala was one recipient and quickly took to social media to blast Raquel. And profit off a catchy new phrase.

In Lala’s Instagram Stories, she addressed Raquel directly while laying in bed. “Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?” Lala began.

The makeup saleswoman also added that “never in my life” has she had a lawyer reach out to her via “personal email.” Lala ended the video by yelling, “Send it to Darrell!” The Darrell she’s referring to is Darrell Miller, her attorney. It’s unclear as to what capacity Darrell handles Lala’s legal matters, but that didn’t prevent the Fox Rothschild partner from becoming an overnight catchphrase.

RELATED: Lala Kent Calls Out Tom Sandoval’s Apology That Doesn’t Even Mention Ariana Madix Amidst Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

Despite quickly deleting the video from her Instagram, it still made the social media rounds after everyone screen-grabbed it for historical purposes. And the very next day, Lala dropped $50 sweatshirts featuring the phrase, “Sent it to Darrell.” Yikes.

Fellow immoral Bravolebrity Mercedes “MJ” Javid commented, “I’m buying em all@up [sic].” Podcaster Heather McDonald wrote, “I’ll take one in medium.” One fan added that Lala should give all sales profits to Ariana for “lawyers fees” to settle her possible affairs with Sandoval.

But not everyone was here for Lala’s tomfoolery. One user commented, “This is Lala only trying to stay relevant, through someone else’s heartbreak. It’s embarrassing and self-serving.”

Lala has yet to say if she’s going to give Ariana any cash from her little business venture. Or if she will donate the proceeds to a reputable organization that actually helps people, which several commenters suggested.

Regardless, Lala is known for trying to make a buck off any drama in her life, or those in her orbit. During her breakup with Randall Emmett, she changed her “Rand” tattoo into the phrase “bRand new.” Matching sweatshirts quickly followed.

In another bold cash grab, Lala started a flash sale on the eyeshadow palette she named after Raquel. She slashed the price in half in an effort to liquidate Raquel from her makeup line. And surely to get some coins while doing it.

TELL US – IS LALA WRONG FOR SELLING MERCH OFF SCANDOVAL? IF YOU WERE ARIANA, WOULD YOU BE MAD? WOULD YOU BUY A $50 SWEATSHIRT FROM LALA?

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]