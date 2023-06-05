Kim Zolciak Pleads With Fans to Stop Supporting Former Business, Biermann’s Closet

If you are searching for a way to blow up your life, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is here to provide the instructions. First, find a nice guy with NFL money and birth four children with him. Then choose not to save NFL or Bravo money but go hard with the one-armed bandits.

After putting money into failed businesses and almost losing your house, you can be like Kim and Kroy Biermann. They can also teach you how to fight in front of your kids and become quite familiar with local law enforcement.

These days Kim and Kroy have traded their pleasure for their pain and the latest victim is Kim’s wig vault. Kroy allegedly has control over Biermann’s Closet and Kim no longer wants your business.

Locked out of the vault?

According to Kim, Kroy allegedly hijacked her access to Biermann’s Closet and she doesn’t want fans to support it. Last week, Kim posted a now-deleted message to her Instagram. It read, “Please do not purchase from Biermann’s Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you. I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids.”

Her message provided absolutely zero explanation but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out Kim and Kroy are taking another journey down Petty Lane. She would prefer her followers wait until she has her shop set up before making further purchases.

The Biermann’s Closet website is still up and running. Kim’s stuff is on there, along with her kids and Kroy. There are even a couple of wigs still sticking around. If you want to support Kim on her quest for financial freedom, try to contain yourself and wait until she has established her own shopping spot.

If you cannot wait and simply must own a piece of the Zolciak-Biermann empire without haste, grab your credit card and go crazy. Kim will advise her followers of any new updates as they come.

