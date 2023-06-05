Luis Ruelas Says ‘Classless’ Gorgas Are ‘Gaslighting’

The concept of personal truth has eclipsed facts in our modern age. In more black and white situations, even if there is evidence to the contrary, some public figures express their feelings as a take on reality. Maybe it’s easier to consider it as a person’s perspective.

As such, we have the endless Gorga versus Giudice saga. The families have been warring on the Real Housewives of New Jersey for nearly a decade. Both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have split the rest of the cast between them with their rift. Sometimes, there are facts or evidence to contradict what one or the other says. But mostly, this seems to have all come down to personal truth, miscommunication, and misunderstandings.

And it all came to a head at the Season 13 finale, during which Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, accused his sister of orchestrating the latest cheating rumor. Danielle Carbal brought the gossip to Melissa at Dolores Catania and Paul Connell’s Irish party. It seemed Danielle was acting on her own, though Jennifer Aydin did share the rumor with her when the cast was in Ireland. Teresa admitted that she knew about the rumor for months. But it didn’t sit well with Melissa that Luis Ruelas only invited Joe to the house to discuss the cheating rumors months prior.

Luis and Teresa deny suggesting Joe leave Melissa

Because of this confrontation, Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa’s wedding. Not only that, but Joe was posting passive-aggressive messages on social media. Luis was charging through the wedding venue absolutely livid when he saw the content. All of this was caught on camera for Teresa’s wedding special. This behavior led to Luis calling the pair “classless.”

As the RHONJ reunion aired its first part last week, Luis and Teresa were asked to reflect on their special day and how Joe and Melissa’s “calculated” behavior affected their big day.

The couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight. Teresa was mortified for the way her brother treated Luis. Both she and Luis denied ever suggesting that Joe leave Melissa over the cheating rumor exposed during Season 13.

“Never. That’s just gaslighting,” Luis stated.

The two families are still not on speaking terms. And one has to wonder how this will change the dynamic on RHONJ, including a potential shuffle in the cast.

Catch the next part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO LUIS’ COMMENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CONTENT JOE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA DURING THE WEDDING?