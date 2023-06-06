Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay Throw Out First Pitch for Padres Game

The intersection of Vanderpump Rules and Major League Baseball. How did this happen? And why? #Scandoval of course.

This season of VPR has brought a lot out of the woodworks. We’ve located Tom Sandoval fans, we’ve seen the return of the #1 guy in the group, and we are seeing the ladies do endorsements left and right. Ariana Madix doesn’t understand financial equity, but she’s partnered with SoFi. Anything is possible!

Buy me some peanuts and Crackerjacks

It seems, Scheana Shay and Ariana were asked to throw out a first pitch. If you ever go to games, there is a lot of ‘who is that?’ when a D-list celebrity walks out. And it’s rather unflattering when it doesn’t go well. But hey, Ariana was even on Good Morning America.

My first thought was – hope they practiced! And how are two people going to throw one pitch? The girls were all about it though, and said to pitch within in the realm of home plate. Where did this take place? Not in LA; down in San Diego. The ladies pitched for the Padres at home against the Cubs. And Scheana even said, “This has been a dream of mine.” Well, go Scheana!

Who knows what is next for these two. They’ve seen an uptick in their profiles as of late, and who knows how long it will last? We know Scheana is busy with the pod and the mom life, but we saw her ad with Lala Kent and Ariana during the commercial break of the reunion. Ariana is hooked up with everyone from Daniel Wai, to acting roles, to BIC shaving. On the flip side, we know Scheana has needed more intensive help to deal with Raquel’s betrayal of her Ariana. And Ariana has admittedly had a difficult time throughout the shock of losing her world as she knew it. From Charlotte, to her grandma, to Tom.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

