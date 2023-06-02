Scheana Shay ‘Upped’ Her Therapy Sessions Following Scandoval: ‘Definitely Taken a Toll on Me’

Scheana Shay has been doing a lot of penance for her former friendships with both Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. She spent most of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 defending Raquel against Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, even after she kissed the latter’s ex-husband.

There were many actions from Raquel that bordered on indefensible. Yet Scheana stood by her friend at the time. Reunion viewers saw the Good As Gold singer break down. The betrayal she feels has been taxing her, as Scheana recently revealed to her Instagram followers.

Scheana credits “laughter” for helping her heal

In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday, Scheana reacted to the second part of the reunion. The Scheanigans podcast host wrote, “laughter w my daughter was exactly what I needed after reliving the emotions from tonight’s episode.”

During the reunion, Scheana described crying uncontrollably in her daughter’s presence. She and Brock Davies share two-year-old daughter Summer Moon.

“First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself,” Scheana told Andy Cohen. “But then to throw all of this on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of [Raquel]? I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up.” She continued, “I did everything for her. And for her to do this to me? It has taken such a toll on me. I have not been able to be completely present for my daughter.”

Scheana has taken drastic steps to heal. And Summer is her ultimate motivation.

“Recently, I have upped my therapy, started working out again and am trying to take better care of myself to be the best mom I can be,” she added to her Instagram Story. “The past few months have definitely taken a toll on me, but I’m feeling strong and just want to thank you all for being on this journey with all of us right now.”

It seems that the rest of the VPR cast is willing to forgive Scheana for supporting Raquel. The public as well. Now it’s time for the mother of one to forgive herself.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concludes with the final part of the reunion on Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

