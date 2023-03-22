Raquel Leviss Says She Will Attend The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion

The countdown is on! We’re just hours away from the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. It’s the talk of the town—literally, and we just learned a very juicy detail about the reunion taping. Rachel, AKA Raquel Leviss, will be in attendance! The news comes amid weeks of speculation about whether or not she’d pull a Lisa Vanderpump and skip out on the reunion. However, E! News has just confirmed that Raquel will be there in person to face her castmates.

Raquel exclusively shared the news with the outlet less than 24 hours before the reunion taping. She simply stated, “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person.” The embattled Pump Rules star finally made it clear that she isn’t shying away from the controversy she’s found herself in the middle of.

Since the news broke about the Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix cheating scandal, questions about the reunion have come from every direction. Would Ariana even show up to the reunion? What if Raquel and Tom show up holding hands?

Just a few days ago, Raquel shared that she was unsure whether she would attend the reunion in person, virtually, or at all. The logistics got even more tricky when we learned Raquel filed a restraining order against her castmate Scheana Shay for allegedly punching her in the face.

Raquel’s restraining order means she and Scheana can’t come within 100 feet of each other. Unfortunately, they don’t make couches that big, so the game plan for this reunion has been confusing. However, Scheana recently clarified on her podcast that she plans to attend the reunion in person, despite the restraining order.

“As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person,” Scheana said before clarifying that she actually has “no say” in how the reunion works. “So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear,” she continued.

The complications surrounding the reunion even had Andy Cohen puzzled. If he’s confused, you know we’re all just as lost. Would someone have to appear via Zoom? Would Andy have a special one-on-one sitdown with Raquel? As details emerged about Scandoval, Andy admitted to being clueless about the reunion and refused to dive into specifics. He said, “I don’t want to lean into hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical.”

Andy might not want to lean into hypothetical situations, but we will for a moment. What happens if Sandoval ends up being the no-show at the reunion? Are we going to protest? Because after taking us all on this ride, the world deserves to see every single cast member come face-to-face. Either way, we’re all keeping our eyes peeled for updates about what goes down at this reunion because we know it will be a spectacle no matter what happens.

[Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR]