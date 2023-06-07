‘They Set Me Up’: Danielle Cabral’s Hot Mic Moment at RHONJ Reunion

The second part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion did not disappoint. Margaret Josephs shared some shocking information with newbie Danielle Cabral that will change everything.

During the RHONJ finale, Danielle felt it was her duty to tell Melissa Gorga about the cheating rumor that Jennifer Aydin shared with her. Danielle was told that Margaret’s former friend, Laura Marasca Jensen, told Jennifer and Teresa Giudice the gossip about Melissa’s supposed wandering lips.

Danielle, who seemed wracked with guilt over the situation, told Jennifer that she was going to talk to Melissa. Jennifer advised her to keep her mouth shut. But Danielle told Melissa anyway. But she wasn’t shocked. Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas previously told Melissa’s hubby Joe Gorga all about the whispers. They wanted Joe to leave his wife. After the blow-up at the party, Melissa and Joe dipped out of attending Teresa’s nuptials.

Hot mic honesty

During the reunion, Margaret shared that Jennifer told Melissa about the cheating rumor before the season began filming. So, why lead Danielle to think that Melissa had no idea? Because Jennifer and Teresa wanted Danielle to reveal it on camera and humiliate Melissa – or so the theory goes.

Danielle was stunned. She asked Jennifer and Teresa if they set her up. Jennifer said she was sorry if it “came across” like Danielle was set up. But Danielle stated repeatedly that she didn’t feel that way. She said, “I choose to believe that I’m nobody’s pawn.” Way to protect your besties on the show.

But Danielle wasn’t acquainted with the concept of a live mic. She spoke with her husband, Nate Cabral, behind a closed door. “They set me up,” Danielle whispered to her husband. I guess Teresa and Jennifer better sleep with one eye open now that Danielle knows the truth.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion concludes Tuesday, June 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT TERESA AND JENNIFER SET UP DANIELLE? WILL SHE FORGIVE AND FORGET IF SHE COMES BACK NEXT SEASON?